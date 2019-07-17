UPDATES, VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Mauna Kea Standoff Day 3: 32 Kūpuna Arrested

Day three of the ongoing protests against construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope has begun with arrests.

Check back for updates as the day unfolds.

SPONSORED VIDEO HAWAI‘I ISLAND: Law enforcement begins arrest at TMT protest at base of Maunakea. Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

10:43 AM ADVERTISEMENT As of 10:43 a.m., 32 kūpuna have been arrested. One of those arrested was Carmen Hulu Lindsey, an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee.

8:49 AM

Law enforcement has allowed “kakoo person” (a medic) to accompany some of the kūpuna. The medic will not be charged.

8:40 AM

As of 8:40 a.m. this morning, 15 protestors/protectors/kūpuna are going to be charged with obstructing a government operation.

8 AM, JULY 17, 2019

As of 8 a.m. on July 17, 2019, no arrests have been made, but shortly thereafter, it was reported that Kona resident Billy Freitas had been taken into custody.

There are increased numbers of both state law enforcement and mauna protectors on site.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Saddle Road, is currently open to traffic.

Due to activity at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection the following is advised:

Slow down and drive with caution as there are many pedestrians and vehicles along the roadside near the Mauna Kea Access Road.

Stopping and standing is not permitted near barriers.

Mauna Kea Access Road is closed to all traffic until further notice.

Check BigIslandNow.com for updates and changes in road conditions.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Click an image to expand:

Protectors, July 17. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors, July 17. PC: Darde Gamayo Royal Order of Kamehameha I on day 3 of the Mauna Kea Standoff, July 17, 2019. PC: Darde Gamayo Kupuna Protector. PC: Darde Gamayo See Translation State DOT show up to remove what the called “rented barricades,” July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors bring in another barricade they built, July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors, July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo Kupuna and the rest of the protectors chant their victory. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors gather and sit quietly as the Kupuna requested that they be allowed to hold their line. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors hold firm to Kapu Aloha. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors celebrate. PC: Darde Gamayo Kupuna Protectors sing & hold up their lei as they celebrate the days victory. PC: Darde Gamayo Protectors erupt into song & cheers at the news, July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo DOCARE officer Lino Kamakau speaks to Kupuna to notify them that they are standing down for the day, July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo The Protectors celebrate the announcement by DOCARE, they are standing down for the day, July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo State flag flown upside down as a sign of destress by Protectors. PC: Darde Gamayo Supporters from across the globe make their presence known, July 16. PC: Darde Gamayo Reminders on how to conduct yourself while at Puu Honua O’ Puu Huluhulu. PC: Darde Gamayo Native Hawaiians hold vigil at Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu at the base of Maunakea, July 14, 2019. PC: Scott Cate Native Hawaiians hold vigil at Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu at the base of Maunakea, July 14, 2019. PC: Scott Cate Native Hawaiians hold vigil at Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu at the base of Maunakea, July 14, 2019. PC: Scott Cate Native Hawaiians hold vigil at Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu at the base of Maunakea, July 14, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard Native Hawaiians establish Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu at the base of Maunakea, July 14, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard Native Hawaiians establish Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu at the base of Maunakea, July 14, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Posted by Kāko'o Haleakalā on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

HAWAI‘I ISLAND: Mauna Kea Standoff Day 3: Kūpuna Prepare for ArrestsFor more information: http://bigislandnow.com/?p=260951#HawaiiNews #BigIslandNow #BigIslandNews #TMT #MaunakeaProtectors Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Wednesday, July 17, 2019