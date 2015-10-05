ISLAND WEATHER

x
October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
News

January 15, 2017

Libraries to Close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Fourteen public libraries normally closed on Mondays will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to observe the holiday...
January 15, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 8-14, 2017

January 14, 2017

Scheduled Lane Closures: Jan. 14-20, 2017

January 13, 2017

Possible Drowning at Kau Bay

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated in connection with a possible drowning in Kona on Thursday, Jan. 12.
1 Comment
January 13, 2017

HPD Arrests One of Big Island’s Most Wanted

Hawaiʻi Island police have located a man who is being featured on “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” for outstanding warrants.

Business

January 13, 2017

Big Island Visitors Bureau Changes Name

The Big Island Visitors Bureau officially changed its name to the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB) at the end of 2016, according to the bureau's website.
6 Comments
January 12, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines to Begin Kaua‘i-Hawai‘i Island Nonstops 

Hawaiian Airlines announced it will launch once daily non-stop service between Kaua‘i’s Līhu‘e Airport and Kona International Airport beginning Sunday, March 12.
January 12, 2017

Island Air Adds New Bombardier Q400s

Island Air held a blessing for the first of three new Q400 turboprop airplanes it is acquiring as part of a long-term plan to upgrade its fleet...
January 11, 2017

Chamber Networking Event Open to the Public

The public is invited to the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, AfterHours, hosted by Mauna Kea Beach Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Waimea.
January 11, 2017

Mitsubishi Donates $59,500 to Rotary Club of Kona

Tournament officials from the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai presented a charitable donation—$59,500— to the Rotary Club of Kona.

Food

January 11, 2017

Build-Your-Own at Sushi U

There are many places where you can get sushi on the Big Island. However, there aren’t that many where you can get sushi (or chirashi) made to order.
5 Comments
January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
1 Comment
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments
December 07, 2016

Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay–Dining with the Chefs

On Saturday, Dec. 3, hundreds of enthusiastic foodies kicked off the holiday season at Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay-Dining with the Chefs.

Volcano Watch

January 12, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 2: Alaska

Hawai‘i may be the most volcanically active state in the U.S., but in terms of sheer numbers of volcanoes, Alaska is the hands-down winner.
January 07, 2017

Volcano Overflight: Pele Giveth & Taketh Away

The big news of this week was the collapse of the lava delta, which was nearly completely swallowed up by the Pacific Ocean on New Year's Eve.
2 Comments
January 06, 2017

How Well Do You Know USGS Volcano Observatories?

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory presents the first in a series about USGS volcano observatories across the country.

Sky Watch

January 11, 2017

Maunakea Skies: ‘Cracking the Code of Existence’

‘Imiloa presents Dr. Doug Simons, executive director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.
January 09, 2017

Crew Selected for ‘Mission to Mars’

On Jan.19, six crew members will enter a geodesic dome atop Mauna Loa as part of an eight-month research study of human behavior and performance.
January 04, 2017

Gemini Probes Distant Host of Enigmatic Radio Bursts

“Once we were able to accurately pinpoint the burst’s location in the two-dimensional sky, we enlisted the 8-meter Gemini North telescope on Maunakea... to characterize the corresponding host galaxy.”

Ocean Watch

December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities

December 30, 2016

Hands-On Programs at Kona Coffee Farm

The Kona Historical Society hosts "Hands On History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm" in Captain Cook every Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
December 30, 2016

Volunteers Sought to Restore Hawaiian Rainforest

Help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rainforest at the summit of Kīlauea volcano by volunteering in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
December 29, 2016

Holiday Visitors Flock to Volcanoes National Park

The park remains a powerful draw for visitors who want to see volcanic activity.#BigIslandNow #BigIslandNowVOLCANO #BigIslandVolcano #HawaiiVolcanoesNationalPark

Sports

January 13, 2017

Tickets for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Available

Tickets are now on sale for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tournament.
January 09, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Golf Championship

The field is set for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which will kick off the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions season the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
1 Comment
December 27, 2016

Birdies for Builds Golf Tournament

Habitat for Humanity West Hawai‘i will hold its Birdies for Builds Golf Tournament at the Exclusive Club at Hokuli‘a in Kealakekua on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Arts & Entertainment

January 14, 2017

Kahilu Theatre’s Spring Semester of Performing Arts Classes

Students will be able to choose from classes that focus on Dance, Theatre, Music, and Circus Arts. Classes are available for all ages and abilities.
January 14, 2017

January Book Clubs at Kona Stories

Kona Stories Book Store offers a variety of book clubs that meet monthly to discuss books of fiction, travel and non-fiction.
January 14, 2017

Painting Workshops at Volcano Art Center

The Forest Bird workshop will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Volcano Art Center.
January 12, 2017

Aloha Performing Arts to Present ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Miguel Montez has been cast as Jesus and Winton Nicholson as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, the next production of the Aloha Performing Arts Company at the Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu scheduled from Feb. 10 through March 12. Jesus Christ Superstar, by the legendary team of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, exploded onto the scene... Read more »
January 11, 2017

‘Circus Incognitus’ at UH Hilo Arts Center

Virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins will bring his one-man circus comedy, "Circus Incognitus," to UH Hilo.

Discussion

January 13, 2017

Marungay: The Miracle Tree

There is real value to this tree, also sometimes called "The Tree of LIfe."
34 Comments
January 06, 2017

Pipinola: Poor People’s Food?

Pipinola grows well here in Hawai‘i and can often be found growing in the wild.
17 Comments
December 30, 2016

Crusin’ with Tita Nui to Nīnole… But Which One?

On Hawai’i Island, there are two towns with the same name...
1 Comment
Latest Comments

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by mE.! on 1/15/2017 5:08pm

    Typical dismissive-of-facts attitude spewed from the right.

    Not that there are enough facts to be dismissive of. Maybe they could release the details of the permit and we could all make a more educated decision based on them.

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by Maya Dolena on 1/15/2017 3:34pm

    If anything needs to be tested on rodents to see how and what it kills, it is dangerous to the other wildlife. Why is it the only way we solve problems is by killing something. We are smarter than that, I would hope. With all our technology and advancements, we resort to killing with potentially dangerous materials. Hawaii does not deserve this.

  • Re: Name Change for Kona International AirportPosted by vet2640 on 1/15/2017 1:03pm

    You the one that’s “confused”. And, no, this “idea” is not stupid.:-(((

  • Re: Name Change for Kona International AirportPosted by vet2640 on 1/15/2017 1:01pm

    Good job, what took so long?

  • Re: Marungay–The Miracle TreePosted by Agroforestry Design on 1/15/2017 4:30am

    Thanks for sharing Aunty Darde. Agreed, it is something that should be in every yard to help ensure the health and vitality of all the generations under each roof.
    The tree of life just gives and gives while asking for nothing.

  • Re: Name Change for Kona International AirportPosted by Jeffrey Wilson on 1/15/2017 3:50am

    Is this even true? If yes, it's a really stupid idea. I'm sorry the guy died, but most people don't know who he was, and a name change will only confuse people.

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by Cory on 1/14/2017 5:36pm

    Mr. Singer, some of your points may be valid, but unfortunately, in the past, you have supported invasive species (coquis, mangroves, and more) and have misquoted sources.

  • Re: Build-Your-Own at Sushi UPosted by Pua on 1/14/2017 7:34am

    Everyone loves good plentiful Sushi eats

  • Re: Name Change for Kona International AirportPosted by Mouna on 1/13/2017 3:37pm

    Yes.

  • Re: Name Change for Kona International AirportPosted by nitediver on 1/13/2017 10:34am

    Will it still be KOA?

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by midnight rambler on 1/13/2017 7:42am

    And yet, you couldn't cut it at those programs (let me guess - "the mainstream establishment didn't like your ideas"?), and instead became a crank promoting pseudoscience about how bras cause breast cancer, and how we in Hawaii should embrace damaging invasives like coqui and strawberry guava and just let our native heritage go extinct. Hewa!

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by midnight rambler on 1/13/2017 7:39am

    It's labelled extremely toxic to fish. Not many fish at PTA. Not everything processes chemicals the same way; for example, theobromine (aka chocolate) is extremely toxic to dogs. Also, the "pristine groundwater" is thousands of feet below the surface.

    And even if you think it's bad, chlorophacinone is one of the least toxic rodenticides, much less so than brodifacoum or warfarin (which is used as a heart medicine), and not much worse than cholecalciferol, aka vitamin D. Yes, that's right - vitamin D is used to kill rats, and many prefer it because they only have to feed on it once as opposed to having to eat several doses of anticoagulants like chlorophacinone.

    Maybe you could tell the truth for once in your life? We're not buying your fake concern for the environment anymore. The fact that you're now pretending to care about endangered native species - the very ones threatened by rats - that you've long denigrated in favor of coqui, guava, fire ants, and rats exposes your hypocrisy for all to see.

  • Re: Sen. Schatz Named Top Democrat on Military SubcommitteePosted by nitediver on 1/13/2017 4:06am

    Hope he lives up to the honor and integrity that his new position demands.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Petitioners’ Witnesses Take the StandPosted by michaelrivero on 1/13/2017 4:01am

    I understand the Native Hawaiians' concerns. And if we were talking about a sewage treatment plant or fertilizer factory I would agree it should go somewhere else.

    But here is something to consider.

    Native Hawaiians view those volcanoes as the home of Madam Pele, who is already wearing a crown of the most amazing jewels science can produce.

    But all crowns deserve a crown jewel, a Kohinoor, and the 30 meter telescope represents the finest technological accomplishment that will complement Pele's regalia!

    I think Pele herself, being after all a woman, would approve of this added "bling!"

  • Re: Sen. Hirono Expesses Concerns to Sen. SessionsPosted by nitediver on 1/12/2017 1:31pm

    When you finally grasp the difference between an emigrant and an interloper - then you will know the difference between a guest and an intruder. We need guest who will become true Americans. Intruders --- not so much.

  • Re: State Minimum Wage to Increase Jan. 1, 2017Posted by troubador on 1/12/2017 9:01am

    What part of 'you need to go to school' is too hard to understand ?

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Petitioners’ Witnesses Take the StandPosted by naeporue on 1/12/2017 7:36am

    Laulani, once and for all: the water, mineral source or plant is not contaminated and will never be!
    Feral cats, hunters, and cultural practitioners (on their traditional hike to Mauna Kea) contaminate the water more than the TMT.

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by RAW PASSION (Viola Woolcott) on 1/12/2017 5:40am

    Bloody idiots is all I can say!!

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Petitioners’ Witnesses Take the StandPosted by Kanika Apa on 1/12/2017 4:04am

    WE ARE IN A TIME OF GREAT DISCOVERY * THE DESIRE TO EXPLORE THE STARS & UNIVERSE IS A "PILGRIM" IDEA. WE HAVE BEEN IN THE UNIVERSE FOR AS LONG AS IT HAS EXISTED WITH THE FIRST "CREATION" . WE DO NOT DESPAIR IN OUR FUTURE. WE KNOW & UNDERSTAND THE TRANSITION WE ARE ALL IN & ARE HERE TO REMIND OURSELVES OF THAT "TRUTH" * pono akua sabe'

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Petitioners’ Witnesses Take the StandPosted by nitediver on 1/11/2017 10:55am

    When you worship the creation and not the Creator - you get warped logic and pagan talking points. Build the TMT! Sooner the better. I wish to see what is out there in the furthest reaches of the universe that God Almighty created for us mere mortals to discover, explore and enjoy.

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by David Suddreth on 1/11/2017 9:28am

    Jon, you got owned by Sydsinger. The best response, is nothing, because the response you just gave to this, confirms what the whole room knows. You are an idiot.

  • Re: Hawai‘i’s Biosecurity Plan FinalizedPosted by Lil B on 1/11/2017 9:25am

    I'm not real worried about "biting snakes" we have plenty of mongoose to take care of that....now LFA, I'm all aboard for a solution.

  • Re: Hawai‘i’s Biosecurity Plan FinalizedPosted by troubador on 1/11/2017 8:29am

    The sooner, the better re: raising public awareness -
    photos provided to the public of all of Hawaii's invasive species =
    $$ Well spent.
    Inquiring minds want to know !

  • Re: Poison Experiment at Pōhakuloa Training AreaPosted by troubador on 1/11/2017 7:47am

    Chemical experiments in Hawaii never cease to amaze and dismay - why on
    a tiny dot in the Pacific with the highest extinction rates in the world, REALLY

  • Re: Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate FestivalPosted by Kona-Hi.com on 1/11/2017 5:37am

    Great Post!

