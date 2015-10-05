ISLAND WEATHER

x
October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
News

December 31, 2016

Hawai‘i State Cancer Plan Unveiled for 2016-2020

The plan is a vision and action document designed to reduce the burden of cancer in the state.
December 31, 2016

HFD Reminds the Public to Stay Safe on NYE

For members of the Hawai‘i Fire Department, New Year’s Eve can be their busiest and most stressful night of the year.
December 30, 2016

Kailua-Kona Pier Restrictions for New Year’s Eve

Division of Conservation and Enforcement officers will be present on the Kailua pier throughout the evening to enforce all applicable laws...
1 Comment
December 30, 2016

HPD: Wanted Man in Custody

Hawai’i Island police have located 24-year-old Randen K. Tabac.
December 30, 2016

Komohana Street Work to Halt for NY Weekend

No work will occur on the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Business

December 30, 2016

State Minimum Wage to Increase Jan. 1, 2017

The minimum wage for most employers will increase to $9.25 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2017.
December 29, 2016

KS Seeks New Lessee for Hāmākua Forestry Operations

Kamehameha Schools will soon conduct a search for a new tenant to oversee operations and harvesting of more than 10,000 acres of forest on the Hāmākua Coast
December 29, 2016

Hawai‘i Collects Over $3.9M in Criminal & Civil Actions

Approximately $3.6 million was collected in criminal actions and approximately $300,000 was collected in civil actions.
3 Comments
December 28, 2016

Veteran Airline Exec to Join Hawaiian Airlines Board

Hawaiian Holdings and Hawaiian Airlines announced the return of Donald J. Carty to both companies’ boards of directors effective Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
December 28, 2016

Deserving Big Island Family Receives Car

First Insurance Company of Hawaii and Auto Body Hawaii donated a 2014 Nissan Versa to the Rochelle Javillo ‘ohana, who were chosen by Big Island Giving Tree.
1 Comment

Food

December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments
December 07, 2016

Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay–Dining with the Chefs

On Saturday, Dec. 3, hundreds of enthusiastic foodies kicked off the holiday season at Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay-Dining with the Chefs.
November 30, 2016

Feast On the Beach Sip and Savor at Lava Lava

The 4th Annual Feast on the Beach Sip and Savor at Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa will take place on Friday, Dec. 9.
November 23, 2016

Puako Provisions & Catering Opens in Kohala

Puako Provisions and Catering has opened at the landmark Puako General Store located in the popular beachside community.
1 Comment

Volcano Watch

December 29, 2016

Kīlauea Volcano’s 2016 East Rift Zone Eruption 

As the East Rift Zone eruption begins its 35th year, let’s review what happened over the past 12 months.
December 22, 2016

HPA Hosts VOG Presentation

Hawaii Preparatory Academy welcomes Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, who will present Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where, and How of Vog in Hawaii
December 22, 2016

Virtual Reality Brings Hawaiian Volcano to Life

In the late 19th century, several artists were perfecting the portrayal of the fiery hues and breathtaking spattering of Kīlauea’s lava lake.

Sky Watch

December 26, 2016

Unsolved Mysteries of Planetary Geophysics

Katherine De Kleer will survey recent discoveries on the nature of geological activity on solar system satellites and will discuss new mysteries...
December 15, 2016

TMT Hosts International Workshop

Astronomy and engineering graduate students from the Thirty Meter Telescope international partnership countries gathered in Hilo for a future leaders workshop.
1 Comment
December 14, 2016

Maunakea IRTF Supports Jupiter Exploration

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the formation of planets and other related science phenomena at ‘Imiloa’s Maunakea Skies talk on Dec. 16.

Ocean Watch

December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities

December 30, 2016

Hands-On Programs at Kona Coffee Farm

The Kona Historical Society hosts "Hands On History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm" in Captain Cook every Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
December 30, 2016

Volunteers Sought to Restore Hawaiian Rainforest

Help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rainforest at the summit of Kīlauea volcano by volunteering in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
December 29, 2016

Holiday Visitors Flock to Volcanoes National Park

The park remains a powerful draw for visitors who want to see volcanic activity.#BigIslandNow #BigIslandNowVOLCANO #BigIslandVolcano #HawaiiVolcanoesNationalPark

Sports

December 27, 2016

Birdies for Builds Golf Tournament

Habitat for Humanity West Hawai‘i will hold its Birdies for Builds Golf Tournament at the Exclusive Club at Hokuli‘a in Kealakekua on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
December 13, 2016

Hunter Education Manuals Available From DLNR

The DLNR Hunter Education Program is expanding education and outreach efforts by offering free Hawai‘i hunter education manuals to the public...
December 06, 2016

HI-PAL Youth Hone Volleyball Skills

Seventy-two youths participated in the HI-PAL Youth Volleyball Clinic held Thursday, Dec. 1, at the new Kaʻū District Gym in Pāhala.

Arts & Entertainment

December 31, 2016

Kapono Nāʻiliʻili Releases Debut Album

Kapono Nāʻiliʻili, debuts his contemporary fusion album, “In Transition,” available today, Dec. 31 on all online streaming services.
December 29, 2016

Waimea Ocean Film Festival

The 2017 Waimea Ocean Film Festival will take place Jan. 2-10 at multiple venues in Waimea, the Fairmont Orchid and Four Seasons Hualalai.
December 27, 2016

Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

What could future cars look like? What could they do? These are the questions the 6th annual Toyota Hawaii Dream Car Art Contest asks keiki 15 and younger.
December 26, 2016

Royal White New Year’s Eve Party WEC

Ed Olson and The Wainaku Executive Center team invite the public to the center’s 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31, 2016, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The “Royal White Affair” will perpetuate the ever-so-trendy “All White Party” theme, said party organizers. “Come in your all white outfit to help us carry... Read more »
December 25, 2016

“Dance Imagined” Movement Workshop

The six-session series will explore basic dance technique combined with the exhilaration of movement

Discussion

December 30, 2016

Crusin’ with Tita Nui to Nīnole… But Which One?

On Hawai’i Island, there are two towns with the same name...
1 Comment
December 13, 2016

Ginger: Hawaiian Gold

Ginger is the most widely used condiment in the world.
1 Comment
December 02, 2016

Beware the Intoxicating Star Fruit

The star fruit is rich in antioxidants, potassium and vitamin C. It is low in sugar, sodium and acid. But it is toxic to some people...
32 Comments

ISLAND WEATHER

Hiroshima-Shi, HI

54°

Partly cloudy
METEOROLOGIST
MALIKA DUDLEY
December 31, 2016

Front Brings Enhanced Showers for Weekend
December 31, 2016

New Swells Expected This Weekend

Latest Comments

  • Re: Crusin’ with Tita Nui to Nīnole… But Which One?Posted by Jonathan Yorck on 12/30/2016 9:24am

    I believe there is one close to Pahala and Punalu'u in Ka'u.

  • Re: Sierra Club: FHB Losing $700K Due to Link with PipelinePosted by Okasis on 12/30/2016 8:52am

    Pure blind luck that I don't bank with FHB - but when NoNDPL first made headlines, I did check the list of Investors. Given the interlinked Global Banking System, it is like untangling a plate of spaghetti. So far I have found only one credit card that presents a problem - AAA Hawaii's. I never use that card, but I have one.

    We ALL need to know who is taking our money and supporting projects like this.

  • Re: Kaiser Medicare Plan Receives Top RankingPosted by joseph bugado on 12/30/2016 6:39am

    aarp plan f cost 228 a month and theres no copayments to me thats a better deal

  • Re: Kaiser Medicare Plan Receives Top RankingPosted by lazerhaze on 12/27/2016 2:39am

    They're also number one in gouging their patients and number one in skyrocketing premiums. Kaiser medicare advantage plan for Hawaii island with Kaiser went from $69 a month with with $35 and $40 copay to $197 a month with $40 and $50 copays. Kaiser cares about money, not people. For Profit medicine is immoral and unethical. Universal Payer healthcare is the only ethical and moral way to provide this nation health care.

  • Re: Sierra Club: FHB Losing $700K Due to Link with PipelinePosted by robert noonan on 12/26/2016 11:36pm

    Petition -Demand that the stars disconnect from charlie rose

  • Re: Kailua-Kona Woman Reported MissingPosted by Per Uggen on 12/25/2016 4:10am

    That's what happens when a 62 year old pervert is using and abusing a defenseless girl that is only 21 years of age. Police did not do anything, why it is unfair to accuse an innocent young and missing girl for doing something, she did not do.

  • Re: Hawai‘i to Receive Over $11 Million to Help HomelessPosted by Martha Brewer on 12/25/2016 2:44am

    While living there I could not believe how many of the homeless were families with small children

  • Re: Hirono Urges Trump to Protect Women’s HealthPosted by golfpunk500 on 12/25/2016 2:17am

    I really believe the Democrats love supporting Planned Parenthood. After all they do perform over 300 abortions a day on black women alone. Do you realize at that rate that black people will no long be significant by 2038? The Democrats, doing the work the KKK would love to take credit for. If you think this is just another Republican hate post then look it up. Just Google "abortions by planned parenthood by race".

  • Re: Police Seek Hilo Man Wanted for Attempted MurderPosted by joseph bugado on 12/25/2016 12:39am

    wow police pilau guy

  • Re: Hawaii Voters Express Overwhelming Support for Medical Aid in Dying OptionPosted by Bradley Williams on 12/24/2016 2:53pm

    In all of the non transparent Oregon model bills family notification is not required. Other flaws in the language of the bills simply empower the medical system, organ traffickers and predatory heirs over individual choice. You choice is not assured by these bills even as it is marketed it is a bait and switch. Read the language and you will see that it can be easily administered wrongly against the individual and represents bad public policy.

  • Re: Hawaii Voters Express Overwhelming Support for Medical Aid in Dying OptionPosted by vet2640 on 12/24/2016 1:07pm

    With all due respect, Mr. Williams, whatever the “case” may be, I want a “choice”, and I should be allowed to make that “choice” before I cannot distinguish right from wrong, as long as I have all of my “ducks” in order for my family, signed and sealed.

  • Re: Hirono Urges Trump to Protect Women’s HealthPosted by Lil B on 12/24/2016 12:30pm

    First step to women's health care.....grab em by the p*ssy. Is it 2020 yet?

  • Re: Hirono Urges Trump to Protect Women’s HealthPosted by White Prowler on 12/24/2016 9:43am

    But not men's health; especially not white men's health. They should all be thrown in jail or castrated.

    Free birth control for life for all minority women! Free welfare for life if they never have kids!

  • Re: TMT Hosts International WorkshopPosted by Stephen on 12/24/2016 3:56am

    History repeating itself. Hawaiians killed Captain Cook the greatest explorer of his time now they want to kill the TMT which is the greatest in exploration of our time.

  • Re: Hawaii Voters Express Overwhelming Support for Medical Aid in Dying OptionPosted by Bradley Williams on 12/22/2016 2:17am

    Correction please: Here is the rest of the story.
    Your source has done you a disservice. The promoters of assisted suicide have worn out their thesaurus attempting to imply that it is legal in Montana. Assisted suicide is a homicide in Montana. Our MT Supreme Court did ruled that if a doctor is charged with a homicide they might have a potential defense based on consent. The MT Supreme Court acknowledged it is a homicide in the ruling.

    The Court did not address civil liabilities and they vacated the lower court’s claim that it was a constitutional right. Unlike Oregon no one in Montana has immunity from civil or criminal prosecution, death certificates are not legally falsified and investigations are not prohibited like in OR, WA and CA. Does that sound legal to you? Does that sound shielded to you?

    Perhaps the promoters are frustrated that even though they were the largest lobbying spender in Montana their Oregon model legalizing assisted suicide bills have been rejected in Montana in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

    Your source has done the public a disservice. Their ordinary bait and switch campaign is demonstrated by their selling "must self-administer" then they do not provide in their legislation for an ordinary witness of the "self-administration".
    The difference is that a witness would honor individual rights and choices, without a witness it allows euthanasia. If the individual changed their mind no one would ever know. And we know that 30% do change their mind according to Oregon's records
    This omission eviscerates the flaunted safeguards putting the entire population at risk of exploitation by the medical-industrial-complex, organ traffickers and predatory heirs.
    All of Oregon model laws/bills including DC and Colorado's non transparent Prop 106 simply allow forced euthanasia. Welcome to the Oregon experience.
    Respectfully submitted,
    Bradley Williams
    President
    Mtaas dot org

  • Re: Hawaii Voters Express Overwhelming Support for Medical Aid in Dying OptionPosted by Bradley Williams on 12/22/2016 2:16am

    I take exception to the polling.
    I have found (serving 60 fair booth days) that about half of the public thinks they are in favor of such a law, that is until they learn about the flaws in the laws that create new paths of elder abuse with immunity. Once they learn that a predatory heir may steer the signup process and then forcibly administer the lethal dose without oversight, they all said, “I am not for that!”.
    Anyway all of these Oregon Model bills including the Hawaiian promotion have the same flaws that eviscerate flaunted safe guards.
    For example how many times have you nodded your head when the proponents chanted that the lethal dose must be self-administered?
    Well, read the language of the law/bill and you will find that there is no means provided to assure that marketing point.
    The Colorado promoters of assisted suicide are guilty of false advertising. Their bills do not deliver as promised. If they are really supporting individual choices and rights they would provide an ordinary witness to the self administration of the lethal dose. Without a witness they are allowing forced euthanasia. I learned after caring for my wife's last 18 months of declining autonomy. I learned that you can work on 4 hours sleep. I am focused on how this Prop 106 is written, it's omissions and how it could be administered to my wife.
    Colorado Prop 106 provides no ordinary witness to the “self-administration of poison”.
    Even as the promoters have inundated us with their chant that the lethal dose “must be self-administered” and mentioned it 9 times in their 11 page Prop 106 they do not provide an ordinary witness to the act. That omission effectively eviscerates all of the so called safeguards. The difference between having a witness to "self administration" and no witness is that one honors individual rights and the other is non voluntary euthanasia. A promoter was once asked "why don't you just legalize euthanasia?" He said "the public is not ready to accept euthanasia."
    The process seems to be full of requirements on the front end up until the script is written. Then an heir can pick up the script and administer it without oversight. Know that only 2% of the doctors have attended these events in other states.
    Even the front end “requirements” have fatal flaws. A predatory heir may be a witness to the initial request along with a staff member of the facility. Does that sound like good public policy?
    The rest of the family is not required to be contacted. And everyone involved gets instant immunity. The death certificate is falsified by this law which makes it impossible to prosecute a murder when the death certificate states the underlying illness is the cause of death. There really is no transparent reason not to post poison as the cause.
    This bill Final #145 Article 48 provides that a predatory heir can facilitate the signup process, murder the individual and receive immunity all before the rest of the family is notified. This is neither reasonable nor prudent public policy. This is dangerous public policy that puts the entire population (all ages) at risk of exploitation by the medical-industrial-complex, organ traffickers and predatory heirs.
    I encourage people to read the Oregon model bill before taking a, or expounding on their position. We will agree no matter our starting position that this Prop 106 or the Hawaiian Oregon model bill does not deliver.
    This bill is not the one.
    Respectfully submitted,
    Bradley Williams
    President
    MTaas dot org

  • Re: Hawaii Voters Express Overwhelming Support for Medical Aid in Dying OptionPosted by vet2640 on 12/21/2016 1:21pm

    I would certainly want this option open for me, my “advanced health care directive” does not go far enough.

  • Re: New Fish Species Named After President ObamaPosted by Lil B on 12/21/2016 8:11am

    Gonna miss that man. Mahalo Obama

  • Re: Update: Wanted Missing Boater FoundPosted by Loyd on 12/20/2016 5:11pm

    Crackhead! Lol he thought he had the master plan. What a loser, keep smokin that ice loser! Wasting tax payers time and money. Cockroach!

  • Re: Hawaiʻi to Receive $3.1 Million to Fight Invasive SpeciesPosted by Lil B on 12/20/2016 7:56am

    Not familiar with myconia, will have to research that. Thanks. Makes me sad to have to worry about the island and it's ecosystem.

  • Re: Impaired Driving Awareness for 2016 Holiday SeasonPosted by joseph bugado on 12/18/2016 7:45am

    i drink and drive coffee and stay alert cause coffee has lots of caffeine that keeps you alert ok i am a smart police officer

  • Re: Hawaiʻi to Receive $3.1 Million to Fight Invasive SpeciesPosted by Special Agent on 12/18/2016 5:01am

    Exactly. Here's hoping better attention will be paid to prevention. Is that asking too much? Someone ought to keep track and do a true cost analysis. Way more than $3.1 Million worth of damage to Big Island property values and way of life, native plants populations alone. When will these pPl in charge learn. Will they ever?

  • Re: Hawaiʻi to Receive $3.1 Million to Fight Invasive SpeciesPosted by vet2640 on 12/17/2016 12:27pm

    Yup! all others too, myconia, the “frogs”, gorse, the list continues to grow.:(

  • Re: Hawaiʻi to Receive $3.1 Million to Fight Invasive SpeciesPosted by Lil B on 12/17/2016 10:40am

    Dang, we need 10x that for LFA on big island.

  • Re: DUI Checkpoints to Increase During Holiday SeasonPosted by joseph bugado on 12/16/2016 9:44pm

    great job police lots of drunk drivers nowdays they going get caught and now days plenty people driving without insurance

