ISLAND WEATHER

x
Front Page

Powered by Unisys
x

HURRICANE TRACKER       
x

October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
EXPAND RADAR
  • Latest News
  • Sections
  • Videos
  Big Island News & Information Hub
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

News VIEW ALL

January 08, 2017

Traffic Signal Testing in Kona

Hawai“i County will conduct energizing and testing of the functionality of the new traffic signals at the Henry-Alahou Street intersection on Monday, Jan. 9.
January 08, 2017

Construction to Begin at Komohana & Punahele Intersection

From Jan. 9 through 21, roadway reconstruction work will take place on the mauka (western) half of the intersection at Komohana Street and Punahele Street.
January 08, 2017

Diver Drowns Off O‘oma Beach

First responders arrived at Kohanaiki- O‘oma Beach (North of "Pine Trees") on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 4:06 p.m. due to a report of a missing diver.
2 Comments
January 08, 2017

Fire Destroys Hilo Lanes Storage Building

Fire units responded to a report of a blaze at the "Hilo Lanes" building 777 Kino‘ole St. Hilo on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2:25 a.m.
2 Comments
January 08, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 1–7, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 1–7, 2017

Business VIEW ALL

January 06, 2017

Barnwell Receives Over $2M From Kaupulehu Sale

Barnwell Industries Inc. received $2,313,000 pursuant to the recent sale of the second of two large lots at Kaupulehu in North Kona.
January 05, 2017

IRS Offers Free Tax Help

As tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that free tax help is available online, by phone and in-person.
January 05, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines Most Punctual Airline in the World

Hawaiian Airlines has been named the world’s most punctual airline in 2016.
2 Comments
January 05, 2017

Marriott Introduces New Hawai‘i Leadership Team

Marriott International announced its new leadership team for the Hawai‘i and French Polynesia area earlier this week.
January 04, 2017

Business Bookkeeping Workshop Offered

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will present "Introduction to Bookkeeping for Business Owners" from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
3 Comments

Food VIEW ALL

January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments
December 07, 2016

Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay–Dining with the Chefs

On Saturday, Dec. 3, hundreds of enthusiastic foodies kicked off the holiday season at Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay-Dining with the Chefs.
November 30, 2016

Feast On the Beach Sip and Savor at Lava Lava

The 4th Annual Feast on the Beach Sip and Savor at Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa will take place on Friday, Dec. 9.

Volcano Watch VIEW ALL

January 07, 2017

Volcano Overflight: Pele Giveth & Taketh Away

The big news of this week was the collapse of the lava delta, which was nearly completely swallowed up by the Pacific Ocean on New Year's Eve.
2 Comments
January 06, 2017

How Well Do You Know USGS Volcano Observatories?

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory presents the first in a series about USGS volcano observatories across the country.
January 03, 2017

New Coastal Lava Viewing Area Due to Delta Collapse

A new lava viewing area has been opened at the Kamokuna ocean entry in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park after a two-day closure caused by a lava delta collapse...
3 Comments

Sky Watch VIEW ALL

January 04, 2017

Gemini Probes Distant Host of Enigmatic Radio Bursts

“Once we were able to accurately pinpoint the burst’s location in the two-dimensional sky, we enlisted the 8-meter Gemini North telescope on Maunakea... to characterize the corresponding host galaxy.”
December 26, 2016

Unsolved Mysteries of Planetary Geophysics

Katherine De Kleer will survey recent discoveries on the nature of geological activity on solar system satellites and will discuss new mysteries...
December 15, 2016

TMT Hosts International Workshop

Astronomy and engineering graduate students from the Thirty Meter Telescope international partnership countries gathered in Hilo for a future leaders workshop.
1 Comment

Ocean Watch VIEW ALL

December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities VIEW ALL

December 30, 2016

Hands-On Programs at Kona Coffee Farm

The Kona Historical Society hosts "Hands On History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm" in Captain Cook every Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.
December 30, 2016

Volunteers Sought to Restore Hawaiian Rainforest

Help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rainforest at the summit of Kīlauea volcano by volunteering in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
December 29, 2016

Holiday Visitors Flock to Volcanoes National Park

The park remains a powerful draw for visitors who want to see volcanic activity.#BigIslandNow #BigIslandNowVOLCANO #BigIslandVolcano #HawaiiVolcanoesNationalPark

Sports VIEW ALL

December 27, 2016

Birdies for Builds Golf Tournament

Habitat for Humanity West Hawai‘i will hold its Birdies for Builds Golf Tournament at the Exclusive Club at Hokuli‘a in Kealakekua on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
December 13, 2016

Hunter Education Manuals Available From DLNR

The DLNR Hunter Education Program is expanding education and outreach efforts by offering free Hawai‘i hunter education manuals to the public...
December 06, 2016

HI-PAL Youth Hone Volleyball Skills

Seventy-two youths participated in the HI-PAL Youth Volleyball Clinic held Thursday, Dec. 1, at the new Kaʻū District Gym in Pāhala.

Arts & Entertainment VIEW ALL

January 08, 2017

Sculptors ‘Moonlighting’ at Volcano Art Center

Big Island Sculptors Henry Bianchini and Elizabeth Miller invite everyone for a moonlit walk through the new sculpture garden at Volcano Art Center.
January 08, 2017

First Banyan Drive Art Stroll Draws Artists

A call for artists for the first annual Banyan Drive Art Stroll pulled in more than 70 works of art and 90 photographic images for a calendar competition.
January 06, 2017

Photo of the Week: Dec. 31–Jan. 6

David Blake sent in this photo that he took on Dec. 19, 2016, from the Fairmont Orchid on the Kohala Coast.
4 Comments
January 05, 2017

Australia’s Black Arm Band at Kahilu Theatre

Take a Journey Through Australia’s Heartland with Black Arm Band’s dirtsong
January 04, 2017

HPA Book Club to Discuss ‘The Vegetarian’

The Hawaii Preparatory Academy Community Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Ko Kakou Student Union, Upper Campus.
1 Comment

Discussion VIEW ALL

January 06, 2017

Pipinola: Poor People’s Food?

Pipinola grows well here in Hawai‘i and can often be found growing in the wild.
17 Comments
December 30, 2016

Crusin’ with Tita Nui to Nīnole… But Which One?

On Hawai’i Island, there are two towns with the same name...
1 Comment
December 13, 2016

Ginger: Hawaiian Gold

Ginger is the most widely used condiment in the world.
1 Comment
AD
AD
AD
AD
x

Featured Videos

Latest Comments

    1 of 10
  • Re: Sen. Hirono Criticizes President-elect Donald TrumpPosted by golfpunk500 on 1/9/2017 4:33am

    Our do nothing Senator wants to pick a fight with the POTUS in waiting. Liberals are always trying to divide people with their worthless bellyaching. Well, it's official now, Trump won the election so go back to your safe place.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Rod Miller on 1/8/2017 3:07pm

    I don't understand the Right to Privacy. What kind of privacy is there in a public court room? It's merely a record for her information of who is present and who isn't at any given time. There could be reasons that she would need to know that. No one is being restricted to come and go at their will. No freedom is being denied with movement, it's only a record of who is in the court room for legal reasons. Why is this being make a big deal. Fighting over trivia. Let's stick to the subject, is what I say. A camera in the court room is not against your rights, it's common practice these days everywhere, for safety and other reasons.

  • Re: HPD Arrests Barefoot Bank RobberPosted by Loyd on 1/8/2017 2:05pm

    That buggy has a small face

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by nitediver on 1/8/2017 11:06am

    I want the TMT. I wish to see what is out there in the far beyond. It is what we do as explorers and wayfarers on this wondrously awesome journey called life.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Veronica Ohara on 1/8/2017 10:31am

    Judge Amano has been more than helpful for the Pro Se side, she understands they don't know the difference between questioning written testimony and testifying while questioning. They don't even know how to formulate question, she patiently instructs them how to lay a foundation and then ask the question. In recent days we have seen rude, aggressive behavior and an unwillingness to cooperate with the simple request like the sign in/out sheet. Judge Amano recommends someone speak to Ms. Aluli on a point of law and the response is an argument that it's not necessary. Each Pro Se indicated they were ready and willing to proceed without benefit of consul but clearly it is a struggle. The Pro Se side talked about Kapu Aloha, doesn't really exist but it's another spun myth of their side. How much more will they twist the history of Hawaii while rejecting science? They fabricated ahu and try to claim they are recent archaeological finds. They put iwi on these structures to make a burial site when it's well documented there are no shrines or burial sites with in the TMT site. They talk about our past like it was the golden age of Hawaii and reject any written historical source such as Malo and I'i. They act like they are the new kupunas who have the right to tell the rest of us how to live. They don't have that right and they certainly don't have the right to take away the best of astronomy and education from our future generations.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Annette Reyes on 1/8/2017 7:43am

    On this, yes. We agree to disagree. But you have never answered my question about Judge Amano's leniency and I assume you won't. It's ok. I am on the outside. Therefore I see the bigger picture. I see Amano bending over backwards to accommodate the petitioners and I see the petitioners wanting more. Period. Have a good day Mr. Ching.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by kuching on 1/8/2017 7:38am

    Really? I guess we can agree to disagree. I happen to not agree with the edict - "If you have nothing to hide then you have nothing to fear." A "Right to Privacy" is of utmost importance to me - as long as my behavior does NOT detrimentally affect the choices and freedoms of others..

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Annette Reyes on 1/8/2017 7:26am

    No actually I don't. It is strictly for informational purposes only. You have to sign in/out at many places like schools, gyms, offices, etc. It's all proof of whether you were there or not. But honestly I feel the camera system is better because it cannot be faked. Surveillance is everywhere anyways. In banks, stores, schools, restaurants and even some transfer stations. If you have nothing to hide then you have nothing to fear.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by kuching on 1/8/2017 7:16am

    I'm sorry Annette - I can't discuss this matter any further in public. However, while we did agree that NaLeo could stream the hearing, we didn't agree that it should/could be used as a surveillance tool against us. Don't you think that the initial idea that we should sign in and out to even do a simple thing as to go to the bathroom is/was ridiculous?

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Annette Reyes on 1/8/2017 6:15am

    Did you all consent to Na Leo TV live streaming and recording of the proceedings? Because by extension you did consent to the surveillance. All Na Leo TV had to do was re-purpose one camera. And if you all are not ok with being on live TV as well as being recorded for future references then your objections should have been made way back in October when Na Leo started recording. Seriously though Judge Amano is being very lenient. She has allowed many people to break the rules and still be a party. For example, one rule was to be present every day of the hearing unless you file a motion stating why you cannot make it. Many people are still able to participate even though they only show up once in a while.
    Now with that being said, do you know how strict Judge Amano could be? If she wanted to, she could treat this as strict as a courtroom and implement many other strict rules. BUT she understands that people are trying and learning so she is being lenient. And how is she repaid? People start taking advantage of her kindness so she has to step up her rules. "Give them an inch and they take a mile" You know that saying? That's what's happening. Then when she changes something because people are taking too much advantage she is seen as mean and not fair? No. What's not fair is Judge Amano is trying to accommodate the pro see people and all they want is more. It's like child throwing a tantrum. I'm sorry. But that's what the hearings look like. I'm sorry Mr. Ching. But you used to be a lawyer and you should know how strict judges can be. Do you honestly think that Judge Amano is not trying to help the petitioners?

  • Re: Hirono Urges Trump to Protect Women’s HealthPosted by Hannah on 1/8/2017 4:27am

    Lazy Maisie should get in touch with Trump on his true vision of women's health and stop believing lies.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by kuching on 1/8/2017 3:04am

    The hidden camera - When asked which one was the "hidden camera," the Hearing Officer refused to make the disclosure. However, the "Big Brother" aspect of the situation is that the parties "weren't consulted and didn't consent" as the statutory rules require - and we surely didn't consent to our being surveiled for all times while we are/were in the confines of the Hearing Room. The dynamics of this illegal rule has serious constitutional aspects! Did we consent to this unconstitutional procedure when we opted to be participants in this contested case hearing? Or is this incursion into giving up certain personal freedoms an unavoidable condition for challenging the granting of the permit to build the TMT?

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Annette Reyes on 1/7/2017 5:19pm

    I was just correcting this article. But honestly I feel everyone should understand that Amano is being extremely patient. If this was a normal courtroom many things would be different.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by kuching on 1/7/2017 5:13pm

    And then she closed off all the alternate in and out passageways. But the bottom line is - that she instituted a new rule without following the rule in which to institute new rules - and that is by having consulted all the parties and getting their consent. There was NO consultation and surely NO consent. In fact, I put her on notice (and objection) that I was NOT going to sign in or out - and that is what I did (and didn't do)!

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Last TIO Witnesses TestifyPosted by Annette Reyes on 1/7/2017 6:18am

    The sign in/out sheet was not implemented. If you watched the Thursday hearing Judge Amano said that she decided against it and went with an easier option. Since everyone is already on TV with Na Leo TV recording it she just added one more camera to cover the entire floor. That way there's no need for a sign in or out sheet. It's all there on camera.

  • Re: How Much $$ is My Property Worth?Posted by TonyK on 1/6/2017 4:53am

    100% agree. We (owners/buyers) might have a ball park idea or "wish number," but in my experience only a good realtor can help zero in on the actual value.

    Appraisals are another level of accuracy (as in exact), but without an impending sale or purchase that's probably overkill.

  • Re: Sen. Hirono Criticizes President-elect Donald TrumpPosted by Ben on 1/6/2017 1:12am

    Trumps the President.Get over it and work together or resign your seat.

  • Re: HPA Book Club to Discuss ‘The Vegetarian’Posted by Heather Moore on 1/5/2017 12:19am

    I hope the refreshments will all be vegetarian, as is only fitting. I recommend reading The Vegan Way, a helpful new how-to book by Jackie Day. The Vampire and The Vegan is also a fun read.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Cross-Examinations ContinuePosted by Lil B on 1/4/2017 9:42am

    The Hawaiian people have always been forward thinkers, the TMT is an amazing opportunity for the island. I hope that a good resolution will be the outcome, and that science and heritage can embrace one another.

  • Re: Shoplifting Incident Sparks Free Education InitiativePosted by Be U tiful on 1/4/2017 6:53am

    Beautiful story! Love it! Warms my heart to see inspiring articles like this published.

  • Re: 15 Hikers Rescued from Waimanu ValleyPosted by Lil B on 1/3/2017 3:22am

    I'm guessing tourists....I'm sure there is a lot of selfies posted on instagram of this ordeal. OMG we're getting rescued, quick take a pic of me.

  • Re: Delta Collapse Closes Kamokuna Ocean EntryPosted by Melanie Peters Carlin on 1/2/2017 10:56pm

    Carrying that hate into the new year will bring the ensuing karma with it, you know. Give it a rest; harming only yourself.

  • Re: Delta Collapse Closes Kamokuna Ocean EntryPosted by Bryan Lowry / lavapix.com on 1/2/2017 10:40am

    You go down with a delta/sea cliff collapse, there's no rescue. You're dead and never seen again.

  • Re: State Minimum Wage to Increase Jan. 1, 2017Posted by rkover on 1/2/2017 8:51am

    $9.25? Really? When it takes $15 on the mainland to earn a living wage?

  • Re: Delta Collapse Closes Kamokuna Ocean EntryPosted by Northwest_Raised on 1/2/2017 7:25am

    It's not a putting green, Sandra.

Events Calendar


 

 
^