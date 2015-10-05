ISLAND WEATHER

October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
EXPAND RADAR
Get a job like everyone else and buy your own car!!
Messed up stealing new cars from car dealers, stick with stealing working people's cars with no stress!
He is on our streets after already stealing two other cars. He was out PENDING FURTHER INVESTIGATION. We can see he's trying hard not to be a criminal.
Please get this island some new judges and prosecutors.
Thank you and Happy New Year to you. I'm confused by the inconsistent information Civil Defense has put out since Harry took over again. One day its overkill and the next, when we need it its silent. They need to get their act together.
Watchdog. New Year's greetings to you ~
Heard on the radio yesterday a.m. Civil Defense would not be doing audio
updates (customary) but would be doing website updates instead.
The irony of it is: much of downtown Hilo and elsewhere
have phone & Internet issues since Tuesday evening, 24 January 2017.
The major landline company in the area is hard at work !
Second time this has happened in the last three months. Population is growing. Better get it fixed before surfing Honolii, etc. makes people sick.
What we have here is a classic case of elephant mouth over loading the humming bird brain...I was a MEDIC..............The terrorist make slaves out of people like you....
Lol he's only been in office for four days give him time
He doesn't coddle them and tell them they are "special" and "wonderful" and "brave" everyday.
Wow, you are disturbed in the head.
HAHA, why are liberals so angry all the time? Keep talking nut job. You make my case with every word that you type. And if you don't care, then stop responding.
I make my own, personal judgments about individual people based on their actions and deeds. Not blanket judgments about an entire gender... Unlike you. I have seen the lists of accomplishments of people like Kelly Anne Conway, Omarosa and other women who have worked for Trump and I stand by my judgements about those individuals. I have grave concerns about the ethics, values and morals of vast many people, Male and female, of several races who I've seen work with Trump who lack any ethical or moral compass, only interested in how they can best profit off their positions of power.
I suggest you reread the definition of sexism and bigotry. You don't seem to understand their definitions. Just more Orwellian, Trump style fascisim, engaging in word salad games, Desperate to make cheap (yet invalid) points with "alternative facts". It won't work on me. Good riddance Trump Troll
Protip: I don't care what you or anyone else on the internet thinks of me.
"Your opinions of me are none of my business." -RuPaul Charles
So you accepted tax payer money to kill innocent people in their own countries resulting in nothing more terrorists, the world becoming even more unstable and in the process wasting hundreds of billions of dollars?? Thanks for nothing but making the world a more dangerous place and creating even more terrorists than existed before you went to make me "safer". Micheal Moore is an AMERICAN HERO, YOU are a blood thirsty murderous globetrotting terrorist. GOODBYE BLOOD THIRSTY TROLL
Can anyone tell me what policy trump has that is anti woman?
Where did our civil defense go? No alerts or updates on road closures? Come on Harry, talk all you want but when we need information on an active weather system you and your staff disappear.
It is likely the availability of pictures of the suspects makes it an easy crime to publicize but it seems at times that someone stealing some charging cables for cell phones gets more attention than people having their cars stolen. Having merchandise taken from your store is wrong and a hardship for the store owners but having your car stolen could make it impossible to get to work and really cause problems in a regular working persons life. The state should review the laws covering auto theft to see if they are strong enough to discourage this activity.
You Started off with a lie about white privilege (bet your white) and ended in lies, you are the father of lies. You make it sound so easy! Liar! In a way I hope you all succeed with your mission, because Donald Trump will win the Popular vote also in 2020. Then there's gonna be a great march (with you and micheal leading them) to change it back....You guys are so stupid its not even funny...TRUMP 2020 do you have any other suggestions?
Many people that voted for Obama Twice. Voted for Trump this time. and That's a fact...be careful of who your calling domestic terroist some of them are your own friends...
I bet you didn't even vote...like most of these cry baby protesters! They had a chance to participant in the election but didn't and now the crocodile tears. Let me help you liberals through this hard times: Say it out loud " bye bye Barrack" now take a deep breath "pause" exhale now "very good" ok now go cook rice!
Many people that voted for Obama Twice. Voted for Trump this time. and That's a fact...
Lying again...you condemn your critics about not having facts, but only speak the language off liberalism. You and your lolo libtard friends need to stop getting your fake fact news from CNN Clinton News Network...The moore you speak the moore you sound like your father micheal. Thats not something to be proud of...
The Trump Train derailed all of your stupid nonsense. Sorry you didn't get the memo...let me help you, President Trump is the President of the United States of America. 1/20/ 2017 let that day be ingrained in your little close minded brain...
If the lIbtards get their way, they will also change the name of our country to The Liberal States Only of America. Knowing how they all think, they'll probably vote in Mental Moore for their president. Seams he's working hard for it...They're being lead like sheep to the slaughterhouse the blind leading the blind....bye bye mr moore
Hey lazerlips, there's a reason why were called the United States of America. The Elector college insures that all states are represented, not just a few liberal states. To bad your intelligent minds cannot understand simple logic. The presidency is not a popularity contest. bye bye mr. moore
He did call them immoral and willing slaves. What a hypocrite! So typical of these libtards, always talking out of their asses. They have become blind from the hatred in their hearts. They speak of love, but project hate...
you 're sure gonna look like the fool you are when the truth about all the disruption comes out,Mike Moore has spent close to 100,000.00 in the protest/disruption sence Trump WON...including Maui ..Mike Moore a better citizen? I did three combat tours and recieved two purple hearts in two different conflicts ...when did Mike Moore EVER serve his country? and you ?....get your head out of the bubble.....troll ...haha funny