ISLAND WEATHER

October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
News

January 25, 2017

Missing Teen: Thomas Salonia

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Kailua-Kona boy who was reported missing.
January 25, 2017

Report on State’s Environment Released

The report identifies environmental priorities for the state and makes important recommendations on measuring sustainability.
January 25, 2017

Free Child Car Safety Seat Inspection

A free child car safety seat inspection will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kealakekua Ranch Center (below Choicemart).
January 25, 2017

Volcano Village Man Arrested for Auto Thefts

Hawaiʻi Island police have located a 26-year-old Hilo man who was wanted for questioning in an auto theft investigation.
3 Comments
January 25, 2017

George Yokoyama Passes Away

George Yokoyama, the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council's former executive director, has passed away unexpectedly...

Business

January 25, 2017

Nonprofits Receive $130,000 from Feast on Beach

Over the past four years, Lava Lava Beach Club’s annual Feast on the Beach has helped raise nearly $130,000 for local charities.
January 25, 2017

Sandwich Isles Communications Lawsuit Dismissed

Attorney General Doug Chin announced that state circuit judge Rhonda Nishimura has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Sandwich Isles Communications against the PUC.
January 25, 2017

Hawai‘i Prep Academy Blue Zone Approved

More than 600 students, parents and employees gathered at Hawaii Preparatory Academy to celebrate the schoolʻs Blue Zones Project Approved Status.
January 24, 2017

Hawaiʻi County Unemployment Rate 3.1% in December

Hawaiʻi County’s 3.1% unemployment rate for December was slightly lower than the 3.4% last month and lower than the 3.6% reported at the same time last year.
3 Comments
January 24, 2017

Subaru Donates $5K to Local Humane Society

  Subaru Hawaiʻi presented the Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society with a check for $5,000 on Friday, January 20 as part of its Share the Love sales event. “We love participating in Subaru Hawaii’s Share the Love campaign,” said Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society Executive Director Donna Whitaker. “The support we receive through Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Share the... Read more »
1 Comment

Food

January 11, 2017

Build-Your-Own at Sushi U

There are many places where you can get sushi on the Big Island. However, there aren’t that many where you can get sushi (or chirashi) made to order.
5 Comments
January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
1 Comment
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments
December 07, 2016

Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay–Dining with the Chefs

On Saturday, Dec. 3, hundreds of enthusiastic foodies kicked off the holiday season at Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay-Dining with the Chefs.

Volcano Watch

January 24, 2017

Volcano Overflight: Lava Lake Revealed

A stunningly clear morning on Thursday, Jan. 19, allowed the Paradise Helicopters crew to access the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, capturing images of a very active lava lake.
January 19, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 3: California

As part of Volcano Awareness Month, our January Volcano Watch articles are exploring the USGS’ volcano observatories and their connections to Hawai‘i.
2 Comments
January 12, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 2: Alaska

Hawai‘i may be the most volcanically active state in the U.S., but in terms of sheer numbers of volcanoes, Alaska is the hands-down winner.

Sky Watch

January 25, 2017

Keck Observatory to Peer Deep Into Cosmic Web

Keck Cosmic Web Imager will uncover vital clues about the life-cycle of galaxies, helping to unravel mysteries about our universe.
January 24, 2017

Crew Enters Mars Habitat on Mauna Loa

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2017, six astronaut-like crewmembers entered a geodesic dome located 8,200 feet above sea level on Mauna Loa...
January 11, 2017

Maunakea Skies: ‘Cracking the Code of Existence’

‘Imiloa presents Dr. Doug Simons, executive director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

Ocean Watch

January 25, 2017

Researchers Crack Marine Methane Paradox

A new study explains the mysterious source of greenhouse gas methane in the ocean.
December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities

January 19, 2017

Hawaiian Hale Building Workshop in Hōnaunau

Keōua Hōnaunau Canoe Club invites all interested community members to participate in a traditional Hawaiian hale building workshop.
January 19, 2017

Annual Kā Moku o Keawe Makahiki Festival

Hundreds of people of all ages will meet at Waimea Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a day filled with camaraderie, fun and traditional Makahiki games.
December 30, 2016

Hands-On Programs at Kona Coffee Farm

The Kona Historical Society hosts "Hands On History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm" in Captain Cook every Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.

Sports

January 19, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Championship Set for Scenic Hualalai

l\Legendary figures in the game of golf are set to compete the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
January 13, 2017

Tickets for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Available

Tickets are now on sale for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tournament.
January 09, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Golf Championship

The field is set for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which will kick off the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions season the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
1 Comment

Arts & Entertainment

January 23, 2017

2017 Kona Surf Film Festival Opens Jan. 28

The annual Kona Surf Film Festival is returning to the Big Island Jan. 28 bringing films, music, art, food and good company.
January 22, 2017

Kona Bookstore Hosting Keiki Storytime

Kona Stories Book Store will host a pirate-themed keiki storytime at the Keauhou Shopping Center on Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
January 18, 2017

Sensei Yamanoha to Teach Japanese Woodblock Printing

Instructor Yamanoha will introduce the basic process in five hands-on sessions.
January 18, 2017

Banyan Drive Art Stroll Announces Winners

Banyan Drive Art Stroll's People's Choice ballots have been counted.
January 16, 2017

Pōhāhā I Ka Lani Benefit to Restore Loi

A benefit concert for Pōhāhā I Ka Lani will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 to p.m. at Honoka‘a People's Theater.

Discussion

January 20, 2017

Crusin’ Honoli‘i Beach with Tita Nui

Honoli‘i Beach Park is truly a beautiful spot to stop and take a break from the hustle and bustle of life.
January 17, 2017

LETTER: Dolphin Quest Earns Certification

"...Dolphin Quest, one of Hawai‘i’s most popular and beloved attractions, has achieved certification for the treatment of its animals..."
1 Comment
January 13, 2017

Marungay: The Miracle Tree

There is real value to this tree, also sometimes called "The Tree of LIfe."
37 Comments

ISLAND WEATHER

Aloha Kona, HI

72°

Clear
METEOROLOGIST
MALIKA DUDLEY
January 24, 2017

Breezy Winds Today, Frequent Showers for the Windward Side

Click for More Weather Details
Featured Videos

