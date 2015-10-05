ISLAND WEATHER

x
Front Page

Powered by Unisys
x

HURRICANE TRACKER       
x

October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
EXPAND RADAR
  • Latest News
  • Sections
  • Videos
  Big Island News & Information Hub
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

News VIEW ALL

February 05, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2017
February 04, 2017

Super Bowl Game Plan: Don’t Drink and Drive

The Hawai‘i Police Department advises football fans to make their own game plan for Super Bowl Sunday—a shutdown defense that prevents drunk driving.
February 03, 2017

Man Injured After Jumping Off Rainbow Falls

The man was extricated and transported to Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for evaluation.
3 Comments
February 03, 2017

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

The National Weather Service has downgraded the High Surf Warning to an advisory for the shores of Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna through tomorrow night.
February 03, 2017

Heavy Showers from NW Expected Sunday, Monday

The forecast has the front reaching Kaua‘i late Sunday night, O‘ahu Monday morning, Maui County Monday afternoon and the Big Island Monday night.

Business VIEW ALL

February 04, 2017

Young Entrepreneurs Recognized at Junior Achievement Awards

Junior Achievement of Hawai‘i Island recognized 48 outstanding young entrepreneurs and awarded $3,500 in scholarships during its 37th Annual “Futures Unlimited” Awards Banquet on Jan. 24 at Sangha Hall. Junior Achievement helps high school students develop leadership and entrepreneurial skills by guiding them through the ins and outs of small businesses, product development, marketing and... Read more »
February 03, 2017

Island Air Kona-Honolulu Flights to Increase

With the addition of new Q400 aircraft to its fleet, Island Air has begun increasing the number of interisland flights to its schedule.
February 03, 2017

Big Island Only County-Wide Blue Zones Project in the US

The Big Island is the only county-wide 'Blue Zones Project' in the United States...
February 02, 2017

Paradise Helicopters Launches Carbon Offset Program

Under the new program, launched at the end of 2016, guests can opt to purchase carbon credits that will offset the environmental impact of their flight.
February 02, 2017

Two Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Get Green Flag

Two medical marijuana dispensaries—one on Maui and the other on O‘ahu—are the first to receive approvals to acquire and grow marijuana for medical products.

Food VIEW ALL

February 01, 2017

The Kona Tap Room: Eat, Drink and Be Happy

If you haven’t been to the Hilton Waikoloa Village lately, you’re missing out on West Hawaiʻi’s fresh new gastropub, The Kona Tap Room.
4 Comments
January 26, 2017

Red Water Cafe Dedicated to the Enjoyment of Fine Food

The Red Water Cafe and Chef David has won numerous awards and has been widely recognized as one of the finest cuisines and dining values in the Islands.
5 Comments
January 11, 2017

Build-Your-Own at Sushi U

There are many places where you can get sushi on the Big Island. However, there aren’t that many where you can get sushi (or chirashi) made to order.
5 Comments
January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
1 Comment
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!

Volcano Watch VIEW ALL

February 03, 2017

Kīlauea: Home to First Volcano Observatory in U.S.

The story of HVO goes back to 1909, when a geologist named Thomas A. Jaggar visited Kīlauea for the first time.
February 02, 2017

Kamokuna Sea Cliff ‘Could Collapse With No Warning’

Potential collapse of the sea cliff poses an extreme danger to anyone in the closed area on land, as well as to boats near the ocean entry.
27 Comments
January 30, 2017

Volcano Overflight: New Lava Outbreak

A new outbreak on the spillway just to the east of the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent occurred early last week and continued Thursday morning, Jan. 26.
2 Comments

Sky Watch VIEW ALL

January 30, 2017

Tracing Cosmic Web with Star-Forming Galaxies in Distant Universe

A research group led by Hiroshima University has revealed a picture of the increasing fraction of massive star-forming galaxies in the distant universe. Massive star-forming galaxies in the distant universe, about five billion years ago, trace large-scale structure in the universe. In the nearby universe, about three billion years ago, massive star-forming galaxies are not apparent. This... Read more »
January 26, 2017

Maunakea Telescopes Measure Expansion of the Universe

The data from the Subaru Telescope played a major role in these findings.
January 25, 2017

Keck Observatory to Peer Deep Into Cosmic Web

Keck Cosmic Web Imager will uncover vital clues about the life-cycle of galaxies, helping to unravel mysteries about our universe.

Ocean Watch VIEW ALL

January 25, 2017

Researchers Crack Marine Methane Paradox

A new study explains the mysterious source of greenhouse gas methane in the ocean.
1 Comment
December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities VIEW ALL

February 02, 2017

Heiva I Hawaii Polynesian Cultural Fest

Te ‘E‘a O Te Turama and Fun to Jump Kona will present Heiva I Hawaii 2017 on Feb.17, 18 and 19.
January 30, 2017

‘Yoga on the Farm’ Offered in February

Kona Historical Society will be offering a barefoot, outdoor yoga class called ‘Yoga on the Farm’ in February at its Kona Coffee Living History Farm in Captain Cook. Yoga instructor Elizabeth “Liz” Aschenbrenner, a certified instructor who has taught for over 20 years, will guide guests through stretches, toning poses and meditations during this drop-in... Read more »
January 28, 2017

Volcanoes Park Centennial Events for February

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park programs with the public throughout 2017.

Sports VIEW ALL

February 02, 2017

Registration Open for Run for Hops

Kona Brewers Festival Run for Hops 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2017, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
January 27, 2017

Tee It Up With Tom Watson B2M Benefit Event

Hall of fame golf legend Tom Watson will host a Boys to Men Hawaii benefit golf event on Feb. 11.
January 19, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Championship Set for Scenic Hualalai

l\Legendary figures in the game of golf are set to compete the week of Jan. 16 to 21.

Arts & Entertainment VIEW ALL

February 05, 2017

Speed Dating for Singles on Feb. 8

Wainaku Executive Center will present “Date by 8”, a speed-dating event designed to meet and quickly get acquainted with other singles on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will kick off with an ice-breaker session and dates will rotate regularly every eight minutes with guided, fun questions to guide attendees through... Read more »
February 04, 2017

Meet Kona Authors at Words and Wine Event

Meet some of Kona’s favorite authors during the monthly Words and Wine Event at Kona Stories Book Store on Feb. 7. The event is free to the public and will include complimentary pupus and wine.   February’s featured authors will be Frankie Bow, Bryan Furer and J.D. Buddemeyer. This event runs from 6 to 8... Read more »
February 04, 2017

Kahilu Theatre Presents LOON on Feb. 9

A man. The Moon. A most Peculiar Love Story. This is a brief summary of LOON, a critically acclaimed, cartoon-like theatre performance coming to Kahilu Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. LOON will be presented by WONDERHEADS, an award-winning physical theater company specializing in masked performance and visual storytelling for both children and... Read more »
February 03, 2017

Nearly 1,500 Attend 2017 Kona Surf Film Festival

The 13th Annual Kona Surf Film Festival presented by ALTRES began last Saturday, Jan. 28, on the Big Island, celebrating independent films from both established and emerging surf filmmakers from around the globe. The festival, held on the beachfront in Kailua Bay at the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, has become a favorite Big Island tradition... Read more »
February 02, 2017

Cabaret Star to Bring Big Apple to Big Island

New York Cabaret star KT Sullivan will bring her acclaimed show, "Rhyme, Women and Song" to the Hilton Waikoloa's new Kona Tap Room on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Discussion VIEW ALL

January 27, 2017

Crusin’ Keokea Beach Park with Tita Nui

Keokea Beach Park offers some of the best facilities in the North Kohala area.
22 Comments
January 20, 2017

Crusin’ Honoli‘i Beach with Tita Nui

Honoli‘i Beach Park is truly a beautiful spot to stop and take a break from the hustle and bustle of life.
January 17, 2017

LETTER: Dolphin Quest Earns Certification

"...Dolphin Quest, one of Hawai‘i’s most popular and beloved attractions, has achieved certification for the treatment of its animals..."
1 Comment

ISLAND WEATHER

Aloha Kona, HI

79°

Partly cloudy
METEOROLOGIST
MALIKA DUDLEY
February 04, 2017

Super Bowl Sunday Weather Forecast, Front Approaching

Click for More Weather Details
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
x

Featured Videos

Latest Comments

Events Calendar


 

 
^