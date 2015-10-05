ISLAND WEATHER

October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
I believe there is one close to Pahala and Punalu'u in Ka'u.
Pure blind luck that I don't bank with FHB - but when NoNDPL first made headlines, I did check the list of Investors. Given the interlinked Global Banking System, it is like untangling a plate of spaghetti. So far I have found only one credit card that presents a problem - AAA Hawaii's. I never use that card, but I have one.
We ALL need to know who is taking our money and supporting projects like this.
aarp plan f cost 228 a month and theres no copayments to me thats a better deal
They're also number one in gouging their patients and number one in skyrocketing premiums. Kaiser medicare advantage plan for Hawaii island with Kaiser went from $69 a month with with $35 and $40 copay to $197 a month with $40 and $50 copays. Kaiser cares about money, not people. For Profit medicine is immoral and unethical. Universal Payer healthcare is the only ethical and moral way to provide this nation health care.
Petition -Demand that the stars disconnect from charlie rose
That's what happens when a 62 year old pervert is using and abusing a defenseless girl that is only 21 years of age. Police did not do anything, why it is unfair to accuse an innocent young and missing girl for doing something, she did not do.
While living there I could not believe how many of the homeless were families with small children
I really believe the Democrats love supporting Planned Parenthood. After all they do perform over 300 abortions a day on black women alone. Do you realize at that rate that black people will no long be significant by 2038? The Democrats, doing the work the KKK would love to take credit for. If you think this is just another Republican hate post then look it up. Just Google "abortions by planned parenthood by race".
wow police pilau guy
In all of the non transparent Oregon model bills family notification is not required. Other flaws in the language of the bills simply empower the medical system, organ traffickers and predatory heirs over individual choice. You choice is not assured by these bills even as it is marketed it is a bait and switch. Read the language and you will see that it can be easily administered wrongly against the individual and represents bad public policy.
With all due respect, Mr. Williams, whatever the “case” may be, I want a “choice”, and I should be allowed to make that “choice” before I cannot distinguish right from wrong, as long as I have all of my “ducks” in order for my family, signed and sealed.
First step to women's health care.....grab em by the p*ssy. Is it 2020 yet?
But not men's health; especially not white men's health. They should all be thrown in jail or castrated.
Free birth control for life for all minority women! Free welfare for life if they never have kids!
History repeating itself. Hawaiians killed Captain Cook the greatest explorer of his time now they want to kill the TMT which is the greatest in exploration of our time.
Correction please: Here is the rest of the story.
Your source has done you a disservice. The promoters of assisted suicide have worn out their thesaurus attempting to imply that it is legal in Montana. Assisted suicide is a homicide in Montana. Our MT Supreme Court did ruled that if a doctor is charged with a homicide they might have a potential defense based on consent. The MT Supreme Court acknowledged it is a homicide in the ruling.
The Court did not address civil liabilities and they vacated the lower court’s claim that it was a constitutional right. Unlike Oregon no one in Montana has immunity from civil or criminal prosecution, death certificates are not legally falsified and investigations are not prohibited like in OR, WA and CA. Does that sound legal to you? Does that sound shielded to you?
Perhaps the promoters are frustrated that even though they were the largest lobbying spender in Montana their Oregon model legalizing assisted suicide bills have been rejected in Montana in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
Your source has done the public a disservice. Their ordinary bait and switch campaign is demonstrated by their selling "must self-administer" then they do not provide in their legislation for an ordinary witness of the "self-administration".
The difference is that a witness would honor individual rights and choices, without a witness it allows euthanasia. If the individual changed their mind no one would ever know. And we know that 30% do change their mind according to Oregon's records
This omission eviscerates the flaunted safeguards putting the entire population at risk of exploitation by the medical-industrial-complex, organ traffickers and predatory heirs.
All of Oregon model laws/bills including DC and Colorado's non transparent Prop 106 simply allow forced euthanasia. Welcome to the Oregon experience.
Respectfully submitted,
Bradley Williams
President
Mtaas dot org
I take exception to the polling.
I have found (serving 60 fair booth days) that about half of the public thinks they are in favor of such a law, that is until they learn about the flaws in the laws that create new paths of elder abuse with immunity. Once they learn that a predatory heir may steer the signup process and then forcibly administer the lethal dose without oversight, they all said, “I am not for that!”.
Anyway all of these Oregon Model bills including the Hawaiian promotion have the same flaws that eviscerate flaunted safe guards.
For example how many times have you nodded your head when the proponents chanted that the lethal dose must be self-administered?
Well, read the language of the law/bill and you will find that there is no means provided to assure that marketing point.
The Colorado promoters of assisted suicide are guilty of false advertising. Their bills do not deliver as promised. If they are really supporting individual choices and rights they would provide an ordinary witness to the self administration of the lethal dose. Without a witness they are allowing forced euthanasia. I learned after caring for my wife's last 18 months of declining autonomy. I learned that you can work on 4 hours sleep. I am focused on how this Prop 106 is written, it's omissions and how it could be administered to my wife.
Colorado Prop 106 provides no ordinary witness to the “self-administration of poison”.
Even as the promoters have inundated us with their chant that the lethal dose “must be self-administered” and mentioned it 9 times in their 11 page Prop 106 they do not provide an ordinary witness to the act. That omission effectively eviscerates all of the so called safeguards. The difference between having a witness to "self administration" and no witness is that one honors individual rights and the other is non voluntary euthanasia. A promoter was once asked "why don't you just legalize euthanasia?" He said "the public is not ready to accept euthanasia."
The process seems to be full of requirements on the front end up until the script is written. Then an heir can pick up the script and administer it without oversight. Know that only 2% of the doctors have attended these events in other states.
Even the front end “requirements” have fatal flaws. A predatory heir may be a witness to the initial request along with a staff member of the facility. Does that sound like good public policy?
The rest of the family is not required to be contacted. And everyone involved gets instant immunity. The death certificate is falsified by this law which makes it impossible to prosecute a murder when the death certificate states the underlying illness is the cause of death. There really is no transparent reason not to post poison as the cause.
This bill Final #145 Article 48 provides that a predatory heir can facilitate the signup process, murder the individual and receive immunity all before the rest of the family is notified. This is neither reasonable nor prudent public policy. This is dangerous public policy that puts the entire population (all ages) at risk of exploitation by the medical-industrial-complex, organ traffickers and predatory heirs.
I encourage people to read the Oregon model bill before taking a, or expounding on their position. We will agree no matter our starting position that this Prop 106 or the Hawaiian Oregon model bill does not deliver.
This bill is not the one.
Respectfully submitted,
Bradley Williams
President
MTaas dot org
I would certainly want this option open for me, my “advanced health care directive” does not go far enough.
Gonna miss that man. Mahalo Obama
Crackhead! Lol he thought he had the master plan. What a loser, keep smokin that ice loser! Wasting tax payers time and money. Cockroach!
Not familiar with myconia, will have to research that. Thanks. Makes me sad to have to worry about the island and it's ecosystem.
i drink and drive coffee and stay alert cause coffee has lots of caffeine that keeps you alert ok i am a smart police officer
Exactly. Here's hoping better attention will be paid to prevention. Is that asking too much? Someone ought to keep track and do a true cost analysis. Way more than $3.1 Million worth of damage to Big Island property values and way of life, native plants populations alone. When will these pPl in charge learn. Will they ever?
Yup! all others too, myconia, the “frogs”, gorse, the list continues to grow.:(
Dang, we need 10x that for LFA on big island.
great job police lots of drunk drivers nowdays they going get caught and now days plenty people driving without insurance