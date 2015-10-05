ISLAND WEATHER

x
October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
News

February 01, 2017

Waipio Valley Murder Investigation Sent to Prosecutors

Hawaiʻi Island police detectives have completed their murder investigation in connection with a body discovered in Waipio Valley last year. The case has been routed to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for review. The body of 49-year-old Thaine Ulysses Lucifer Price of Honokaʻa was found on March 3, 2016. RELATED LINK Police Investigate Found... Read more »
February 01, 2017

High Surf Causes Big Island Closures

The National Weather Service has extended the current High Surf Warning for the shores of North Kona, Kohala, Hamakua and Puna through tomorrow morning.
February 01, 2017

Mauna Kea Recreation Area Closed Until Further Notice

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced yesterday that the Mauna Kea Recreation Area is closed until further notice due to maintenance issues.
February 01, 2017

Sen. Schatz Comments on Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court.
2 Comments
January 31, 2017

AARP Providing Free Tax Help Beginning Feb. 1

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be providing free tax preparation assistance to Hawaiʻi taxpayers beginning Feb. 1. The service is available for low to moderate-income taxpayers, and special attention will be given to people 50 years and older. You do not need to be a retiree or AARP member. Service locations include libraries, senior centers... Read more »

Business

January 31, 2017

January 31, 2017

AARP Hawaiʻi Launches Campaign to Protect Medicare

the proposal would put 218,975 Hawaiʻi seniors’ benefits at risk and threaten the guarantee of benefits for 268,118 workers, ages 50-64, who are currently paying into the system.
January 30, 2017

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union Offers Scholarships

HCFCU is offering $20,000 in scholarship money this year.
4 Comments
January 30, 2017

First Hawaiian Announces Common Stock Offering

First Hawaiian Inc. has announced that its majority stockholder, an affiliate of BNP Paribas, will offer 25,000,000 shares of its common stock...
2 Comments
January 30, 2017

Sen. Kahele Introduces Hilo Community Economic District Bill

Hawai‘i State Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele introduced a bill to create the Hilo Community Economic District.
1 Comment

Food

January 26, 2017

Red Water Cafe Dedicated to the Enjoyment of Fine Food

The Red Water Cafe and Chef David has won numerous awards and has been widely recognized as one of the finest cuisines and dining values in the Islands.
5 Comments
January 11, 2017

Build-Your-Own at Sushi U

There are many places where you can get sushi on the Big Island. However, there aren’t that many where you can get sushi (or chirashi) made to order.
5 Comments
January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
1 Comment
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments

Volcano Watch

January 30, 2017

Volcano Overflight: New Lava Outbreak

A new outbreak on the spillway just to the east of the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent occurred early last week and continued Thursday morning, Jan. 26.
2 Comments
January 26, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 4: Yellowstone

This week, we visit the observatory that monitors a volcano that produced some of the largest eruptions known on Earth—Yellowstone!
1 Comment
January 24, 2017

Volcano Overflight: Lava Lake Revealed

A stunningly clear morning on Thursday, Jan. 19, allowed the Paradise Helicopters crew to access the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, capturing images of a very active lava lake.

Sky Watch

January 30, 2017

Tracing Cosmic Web with Star-Forming Galaxies in Distant Universe

A research group led by Hiroshima University has revealed a picture of the increasing fraction of massive star-forming galaxies in the distant universe. Massive star-forming galaxies in the distant universe, about five billion years ago, trace large-scale structure in the universe. In the nearby universe, about three billion years ago, massive star-forming galaxies are not apparent. This... Read more »
January 26, 2017

Maunakea Telescopes Measure Expansion of the Universe

The data from the Subaru Telescope played a major role in these findings.
January 25, 2017

Keck Observatory to Peer Deep Into Cosmic Web

Keck Cosmic Web Imager will uncover vital clues about the life-cycle of galaxies, helping to unravel mysteries about our universe.

Ocean Watch

January 25, 2017

Researchers Crack Marine Methane Paradox

A new study explains the mysterious source of greenhouse gas methane in the ocean.
1 Comment
December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities

January 30, 2017

‘Yoga on the Farm’ Offered in February

Kona Historical Society will be offering a barefoot, outdoor yoga class called ‘Yoga on the Farm’ in February at its Kona Coffee Living History Farm in Captain Cook. Yoga instructor Elizabeth “Liz” Aschenbrenner, a certified instructor who has taught for over 20 years, will guide guests through stretches, toning poses and meditations during this drop-in... Read more »
January 28, 2017

Volcanoes Park Centennial Events for February

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park programs with the public throughout 2017.
January 19, 2017

Hawaiian Hale Building Workshop in Hōnaunau

Keōua Hōnaunau Canoe Club invites all interested community members to participate in a traditional Hawaiian hale building workshop.

Sports

January 19, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Championship Set for Scenic Hualalai

l\Legendary figures in the game of golf are set to compete the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
January 13, 2017

Tickets for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Available

Tickets are now on sale for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tournament.
January 09, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Golf Championship

The field is set for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which will kick off the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions season the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
1 Comment

Arts & Entertainment

January 31, 2017

Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival

As Church Row begins its explosion of pink and fuschia, Waimea prepares for the 24th Annual Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4.
2 Comments
January 31, 2017

Queens’ MarketPlace to Celebrate Year of the Rooster

Queens’ MarketPlace shopping center at the Waikoloa Beach Resort will welcome the Year of the Rooster during the annual Asian Fest event on Friday, Feb. 3.
January 29, 2017

Free Book Clubs in February at Kona Bookstore

Kona Stories bookstore is offers a monthly series of book club meetings to discuss works of fiction, travel and non-fiction. The groups meet at Kona Stories bookstore on the KTA side of Keauhou Shopping Center and are offered free of charge if books are purchased at Kona Stories. If not, a $5 donation is requested.... Read more »
January 27, 2017

Makana Returns to Kahilu Theatre for Two Performances

Kahilu Theatre will present the internationally acclaimed guitarist, singer and composer Makana on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
January 23, 2017

2017 Kona Surf Film Festival Opens Jan. 28

The annual Kona Surf Film Festival is returning to the Big Island Jan. 28 bringing films, music, art, food and good company.

Discussion

January 27, 2017

Crusin’ Keokea Beach Park with Tita Nui

Keokea Beach Park offers some of the best facilities in the North Kohala area.
22 Comments
January 20, 2017

Crusin’ Honoli‘i Beach with Tita Nui

Honoli‘i Beach Park is truly a beautiful spot to stop and take a break from the hustle and bustle of life.
January 17, 2017

LETTER: Dolphin Quest Earns Certification

"...Dolphin Quest, one of Hawai‘i’s most popular and beloved attractions, has achieved certification for the treatment of its animals..."
1 Comment
  • Re: Sen. Schatz Opposes Tillerson’s Confirmation as Secretary of StatePosted by Cargo Mucacho on 1/31/2017 7:47pm

    Blocking the President out of spite is not productive,and is hurting our country ,I dont see these people ever getting re elected again after such a childish reaction to loosing an election ...I know I will not support feet draggers ever.

  • Re: Parents Asked to Give Feedback on Public SchoolsPosted by troubador on 1/31/2017 3:59pm

    Keaukaha Elementary still has no functioning cafeteria ! Discrimination ?
    Politician double-speak? Student council kids went to Legislature to raise awareness LAST YEAR. When will this happen ? After my haumana graduate ?!
    Kathryn Matayoshi already got sidelined over things like this.

    WE ARE AWARE OF YOUR BEHAVIORS AND THEY MUST STOP NOW

  • Re: Sen. Schatz Opposes Tillerson’s Confirmation as Secretary of StatePosted by nitediver on 1/31/2017 12:28pm

    At least Tilllerson won't steal donated funds from the poorest nation on earth, Haiti, like the former Secretary of State did. Maybe Senator Schatz could speak to that vast and righteous improvement instead of complaining about everything just because Tillerson is fiscally conservative and completely honest.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: DLNR Administrator Subpoenaed to TestifyPosted by Kanika Apa on 1/31/2017 5:12am

    IF we are to accomplish Full Transparency of this Issue, then we must have Full Participation present when Transparency is the Law* If All the parties are Not Represented, then Again we may not be in Compliance & Conduct of the Sunshine Law which would then take us Back to the Reason for Our Complaint / Suit* Let us remember that we have been in Understanding of the Laws that Govern our Citizenry in hawai'i nei* But we have not forgotten the "Sacred" * alo ha kakou * akua sabe'

  • Re: Volcano Overflight: Pele Giveth & Taketh AwayPosted by Jose Martinez on 1/31/2017 1:39am

    hey kalber,when a member of your family dies,remember to worship pele...

  • Re: Sen. Schatz Denounces Anti-Refugee, Anti-Immigrant BillPosted by Cargo Mucacho on 1/30/2017 10:59pm

    worth less looser ...do something constructive for a change....

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by Susan Rosier on 1/30/2017 3:49pm

    Hmm I find potential poisoning of the aquifers not consistent with existence! The future is at stake ..... What have you done recently for Aloha 'Aina?

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by nitediver on 1/30/2017 12:37pm

    Does the "indigenous Hawaiian dream" come complete with the dreaded kapu system? Clubbing of the commoner that dare step on the ali'i' shadow? And, the big question: Who shall be king? Grow up, embrace the 21st Century and see what is out there!

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by MC on 1/30/2017 7:57am

    There are twelve facilities and thirteen instruments atop Mauna Kea now. Where were these whiners over the years when those went up?

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by Seymore on 1/30/2017 7:04am

    "She found that the potential desecration of Mauna Kea, which would then diminish cultural and traditional practices, would harm Native Hawaiians mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually."
    There is also POTENTIAL for me to win the gold medal in figure skating.

  • Re: Gov. Ige Issues Statement on U.S. ImmigrationPosted by Hamburger's Helper on 1/30/2017 7:03am

    Interesting that Ige did not come out with a similar statement when, only three weeks ago, Obama stopped the Cuba refugee program, interesting and telling.

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by naeporue on 1/30/2017 6:32am

    The TMT is clearly consistent with all eight criteria. Please shift your attention to all real problems on this island!

  • Re: HPD WARNING: Publishers’ Clearing House ScamsPosted by Connie Wehmeyer on 1/30/2017 5:51am

    Publisher Clearing house! What a scam. You order items. They don't send the bill. Then you get a late notice with extra charges tacked on. Count me out! This place should be investigated!

  • Re: HPD WARNING: Publishers’ Clearing House ScamsPosted by Connie Wehmeyer on 1/30/2017 5:50am

    You order items. They don't send you a bill. Then they send a LATE notice with extra charges added on. Twice this happened. First time, I thought I missed the bill. Second time I opened every single piece of mail and there had been no first bill What a SCAM!

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by Kalani Pruet on 1/30/2017 5:05am

    Maybe we should be discussing chronic neurosis endulged upon by pro TMT supporters who see a picture of an unbuilt Telescope on Mauna Kea, and so in their mind, see non Telescope activist as thieves stealing their dream. Find another dream!
    Time for indigenous Hawaiian dream to resurface, no Telescope mo bettah!

  • Re: Kona Man, 43, Reported MissingPosted by Timothy Totten on 1/29/2017 1:36pm

    Mark was found. He is ALIVE!!

  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by nitediver on 1/29/2017 6:46am

    Build it already!
    I want to see what is out there. As do the vast majority of residents in Hawaii.
    As do the majority of ethnic Hawaiians.
    I believe that King Kamehameha would as well, he used modern technology and methods to conquer all of Hawaii - in this time he would use modern technology and methods to conquer the known universe.

  • Re: Near Drowning Off Honoli‘i Beach ParkPosted by metalman808 on 1/29/2017 3:46am

    Good job to the surfers that pulled him to shore. And to the seasoned county lifeguard. Going out if your way to help a stranger. God bless you all.

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by defendhawaii on 1/29/2017 12:39am

    Coubtry?? Hmm. .... if your trying to say you'll fight like the COUNTRY has never seen, then pick up arms and fight. ... Oh forgot you libtards don't believe in the second amendment. Well your best to remember THAT! Stay quiet before you start something your not prepared to finish.

  • Re: Near Drowning Off Honoli‘i Beach ParkPosted by Seymore on 1/28/2017 8:46am

    It is a great Beach

  • Re: Crusin’ Keokea Beach Park with Tita NuiPosted by Don on 1/27/2017 3:52am

    Beautiful park. Saw monk seals there!

  • Re: Sen. Schatz to Oppose Sessions NominationPosted by nitediver on 1/26/2017 2:20pm

    When any Democrat lectures the American people on ethics it about makes me puke. They are for perversion [men in girls rooms], death [violent abortion] and theft [taking of one person's goods and services to buy votes].

  • Re: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Widening to ResumePosted by Stephen on 1/26/2017 2:17pm

    Glad that the citizens called BS and called for an end to this corruption. Finish the road. Enough is enough

  • Re: Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandPosted by troubador on 1/26/2017 12:38pm

    Audio/radio hourly & as-needed reports seemed like overkill
    but at least I got the message.

    I was one of the intermittent-phone + Internet scenarios.
    When I accessed the County website - not too much o' nuthin'.
    The new messaging does not work without the Internet.

    ~You are most welcome, Watchdog~

    'Two steps forward, and one step back'

  • Re: HPD Seeks Hilo Theft SuspectPosted by Blue Hawaii on 1/26/2017 10:01am

    I Hope they arrested her by now!

