ISLAND WEATHER

x
Front Page

Powered by Unisys
x

HURRICANE TRACKER       
x

October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
EXPAND RADAR
  • Latest News
  • Sections
  • Videos
  Big Island News & Information Hub
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

News VIEW ALL

January 29, 2017

TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?

There are eight criteria the Department of Land and Natural Resources must evaluate before allowing construction on a conservation district, such as Mauna Kea.
1 Comment
January 29, 2017

Windy Conditions Expected for Sunday, Monday

A cold front is moving through the state Sunday, the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8:40 p.m.
2 Comments
January 29, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 22 – 28, 2017

Obituary Notices: Jan. 22 - 28, 2017
January 27, 2017

Hakalau Man Arrested for Firearms, Terroristic Threatening

Detectives arrested a Hakalau man late Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, as part of their investigation into a firearms incident earlier in the day in Puna.
January 27, 2017

Scheduled Lane Closures: Jan. 27–29, 2017

The DOT and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Friday–Sunday, Jan. 27–29.

Business VIEW ALL

January 28, 2017

Kona Historical Society Gets $28K for History Program

The community-based nonprofit and Smithsonian Museum partner Kona Historical Society (KHS) has received a $28,000 grant from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) to expand its Hands On History program at Kona Coffee Living History Farm in Captain Cook.   KHS’s Hands On History engages visitors and residents with traditional Hawaiian crafts, trades, practices and foods... Read more »
January 27, 2017

Tee It Up With Tom Watson B2M Benefit Event

Hall of fame golf legend Tom Watson will host a Boys to Men Hawaii benefit golf event on Feb. 11.
January 26, 2017

Distracted Driving/Road Safety for Teen Drivers

A distracted driving and road safety for teen drivers event hosted by Waiakea High School in Hilo will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
January 25, 2017

Nonprofits Receive $130,000 from Feast on Beach

Over the past four years, Lava Lava Beach Club’s annual Feast on the Beach has helped raise nearly $130,000 for local charities.
January 25, 2017

Sandwich Isles Communications Lawsuit Dismissed

Attorney General Doug Chin announced that state circuit judge Rhonda Nishimura has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Sandwich Isles Communications against the PUC.

Food VIEW ALL

January 26, 2017

Red Water Cafe Dedicated to the Enjoyment of Fine Food

The Red Water Cafe and Chef David has won numerous awards and has been widely recognized as one of the finest cuisines and dining values in the Islands.
5 Comments
January 11, 2017

Build-Your-Own at Sushi U

There are many places where you can get sushi on the Big Island. However, there aren’t that many where you can get sushi (or chirashi) made to order.
5 Comments
January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
1 Comment
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments

Volcano Watch VIEW ALL

January 26, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 4: Yellowstone

This week, we visit the observatory that monitors a volcano that produced some of the largest eruptions known on Earth—Yellowstone!
1 Comment
January 24, 2017

Volcano Overflight: Lava Lake Revealed

A stunningly clear morning on Thursday, Jan. 19, allowed the Paradise Helicopters crew to access the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, capturing images of a very active lava lake.
January 19, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 3: California

As part of Volcano Awareness Month, our January Volcano Watch articles are exploring the USGS’ volcano observatories and their connections to Hawai‘i.
2 Comments

Sky Watch VIEW ALL

January 26, 2017

Maunakea Telescopes Measure Expansion of the Universe

The data from the Subaru Telescope played a major role in these findings.
January 25, 2017

Keck Observatory to Peer Deep Into Cosmic Web

Keck Cosmic Web Imager will uncover vital clues about the life-cycle of galaxies, helping to unravel mysteries about our universe.
January 24, 2017

Crew Enters Mars Habitat on Mauna Loa

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2017, six astronaut-like crewmembers entered a geodesic dome located 8,200 feet above sea level on Mauna Loa...

Ocean Watch VIEW ALL

January 25, 2017

Researchers Crack Marine Methane Paradox

A new study explains the mysterious source of greenhouse gas methane in the ocean.
1 Comment
December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities VIEW ALL

January 28, 2017

Volcanoes Park Centennial Events for February

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park programs with the public throughout 2017.
January 19, 2017

Hawaiian Hale Building Workshop in Hōnaunau

Keōua Hōnaunau Canoe Club invites all interested community members to participate in a traditional Hawaiian hale building workshop.
January 19, 2017

Annual Kā Moku o Keawe Makahiki Festival

Hundreds of people of all ages will meet at Waimea Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a day filled with camaraderie, fun and traditional Makahiki games.

Sports VIEW ALL

January 19, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Championship Set for Scenic Hualalai

l\Legendary figures in the game of golf are set to compete the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
January 13, 2017

Tickets for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Available

Tickets are now on sale for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tournament.
January 09, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Golf Championship

The field is set for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which will kick off the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions season the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
1 Comment

Arts & Entertainment VIEW ALL

January 29, 2017

Free Book Clubs in February at Kona Bookstore

Kona Stories bookstore is offers a monthly series of book club meetings to discuss works of fiction, travel and non-fiction. The groups meet at Kona Stories bookstore on the KTA side of Keauhou Shopping Center and are offered free of charge if books are purchased at Kona Stories. If not, a $5 donation is requested.... Read more »
January 27, 2017

Makana Returns to Kahilu Theatre for Two Performances

Kahilu Theatre will present the internationally acclaimed guitarist, singer and composer Makana on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
January 23, 2017

2017 Kona Surf Film Festival Opens Jan. 28

The annual Kona Surf Film Festival is returning to the Big Island Jan. 28 bringing films, music, art, food and good company.
January 22, 2017

Kona Bookstore Hosting Keiki Storytime

Kona Stories Book Store will host a pirate-themed keiki storytime at the Keauhou Shopping Center on Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
January 18, 2017

Sensei Yamanoha to Teach Japanese Woodblock Printing

Instructor Yamanoha will introduce the basic process in five hands-on sessions.

Discussion VIEW ALL

January 27, 2017

Crusin’ Keokea Beach Park with Tita Nui

Keokea Beach Park offers some of the best facilities in the North Kohala area.
22 Comments
January 20, 2017

Crusin’ Honoli‘i Beach with Tita Nui

Honoli‘i Beach Park is truly a beautiful spot to stop and take a break from the hustle and bustle of life.
January 17, 2017

LETTER: Dolphin Quest Earns Certification

"...Dolphin Quest, one of Hawai‘i’s most popular and beloved attractions, has achieved certification for the treatment of its animals..."
1 Comment

ISLAND WEATHER

Aloha Kona, HI

79°

Partly cloudy
METEOROLOGIST
MALIKA DUDLEY
January 28, 2017

NW Swell Fading, New Swells Fill in This Weekend

Click for More Weather Details
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
x

Featured Videos

Latest Comments

    1 of 10
  • Re: TMT Hearing: Does the Project Meet the Eight Criteria?Posted by nitediver on 1/29/2017 6:46am

    Build it already!
    I want to see what is out there. As do the vast majority of residents in Hawaii.
    As do the majority of ethnic Hawaiians.
    I believe that King Kamehameha would as well, he used modern technology and methods to conquer all of Hawaii - in this time he would use modern technology and methods to conquer the known universe.

  • Re: Near Drowning Off Honoli‘i Beach ParkPosted by metalman808 on 1/29/2017 3:46am

    Good job to the surfers that pulled him to shore. And to the seasoned county lifeguard. Going out if your way to help a stranger. God bless you all.

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by defendhawaii on 1/29/2017 12:39am

    Coubtry?? Hmm. .... if your trying to say you'll fight like the COUNTRY has never seen, then pick up arms and fight. ... Oh forgot you libtards don't believe in the second amendment. Well your best to remember THAT! Stay quiet before you start something your not prepared to finish.

  • Re: Near Drowning Off Honoli‘i Beach ParkPosted by Seymore on 1/28/2017 8:46am

    It is a great Beach

  • Re: Crusin’ Keokea Beach Park with Tita NuiPosted by Don on 1/27/2017 3:52am

    Beautiful park. Saw monk seals there!

  • Re: Sen. Schatz to Oppose Sessions NominationPosted by nitediver on 1/26/2017 2:20pm

    When any Democrat lectures the American people on ethics it about makes me puke. They are for perversion [men in girls rooms], death [violent abortion] and theft [taking of one person's goods and services to buy votes].

  • Re: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Widening to ResumePosted by Stephen on 1/26/2017 2:17pm

    Glad that the citizens called BS and called for an end to this corruption. Finish the road. Enough is enough

  • Re: Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandPosted by troubador on 1/26/2017 12:38pm

    Audio/radio hourly & as-needed reports seemed like overkill
    but at least I got the message.

    I was one of the intermittent-phone + Internet scenarios.
    When I accessed the County website - not too much o' nuthin'.
    The new messaging does not work without the Internet.

    ~You are most welcome, Watchdog~

    'Two steps forward, and one step back'

  • Re: HPD Seeks Hilo Theft SuspectPosted by Blue Hawaii on 1/26/2017 10:01am

    I Hope they arrested her by now!

  • Re: Sen. Schatz to Oppose Sessions NominationPosted by Cargo Mucacho on 1/26/2017 9:28am

    Just more Democratic opposition .....sore loosers....what do you expect form the "swamp"

  • Re: Researchers Crack Marine Methane ParadoxPosted by nitediver on 1/25/2017 8:50pm

    Perfect example of God creating the universe:
    “That made us think it’s a two-part system,” said Repeta. ” You have one species that makes C-P bonds but can’t use them, and another species that can use them but not make them.”
    Obviously neither organism could live without the other - thus creation.

  • Re: HPD Searching for Hilo ShoplifterPosted by metalman808 on 1/25/2017 6:33pm

    It's obvious the courts here don't give a sh@t

  • Re: Volcano Village Man Arrested for Auto TheftsPosted by ajay808 on 1/25/2017 12:11pm

    Get a job like everyone else and buy your own car!!

  • Re: Volcano Village Man Arrested for Auto TheftsPosted by KrustyKola on 1/25/2017 10:34am

    Messed up stealing new cars from car dealers, stick with stealing working people's cars with no stress!

  • Re: Volcano Village Man Arrested for Auto TheftsPosted by metalman808 on 1/25/2017 5:44am

    He is on our streets after already stealing two other cars. He was out PENDING FURTHER INVESTIGATION. We can see he's trying hard not to be a criminal.
    Please get this island some new judges and prosecutors.

  • Re: Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandPosted by Watchdog on 1/25/2017 5:35am

    Thank you and Happy New Year to you. I'm confused by the inconsistent information Civil Defense has put out since Harry took over again. One day its overkill and the next, when we need it its silent. They need to get their act together.

  • Re: Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandPosted by troubador on 1/25/2017 5:17am

    Watchdog. New Year's greetings to you ~

    Heard on the radio yesterday a.m. Civil Defense would not be doing audio
    updates (customary) but would be doing website updates instead.

    The irony of it is: much of downtown Hilo and elsewhere
    have phone & Internet issues since Tuesday evening, 24 January 2017.

    The major landline company in the area is hard at work !

  • Re: Wastewater Spill from Hilo’s Pauka‘a StationPosted by James Agren on 1/25/2017 1:55am

    Second time this has happened in the last three months. Population is growing. Better get it fixed before surfing Honolii, etc. makes people sick.

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by Cargo Mucacho on 1/24/2017 8:47pm

    What we have here is a classic case of elephant mouth over loading the humming bird brain...I was a MEDIC..............The terrorist make slaves out of people like you....

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by Whoathere Dingding on 1/24/2017 4:04pm

    Lol he's only been in office for four days give him time

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by The Moon is a Harsh Mistress on 1/24/2017 3:27pm

    He doesn't coddle them and tell them they are "special" and "wonderful" and "brave" everyday.

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by The Moon is a Harsh Mistress on 1/24/2017 3:25pm

    Wow, you are disturbed in the head.

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by The Moon is a Harsh Mistress on 1/24/2017 3:22pm

    HAHA, why are liberals so angry all the time? Keep talking nut job. You make my case with every word that you type. And if you don't care, then stop responding.

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by lazerhaze on 1/24/2017 2:06pm

    I make my own, personal judgments about individual people based on their actions and deeds. Not blanket judgments about an entire gender... Unlike you. I have seen the lists of accomplishments of people like Kelly Anne Conway, Omarosa and other women who have worked for Trump and I stand by my judgements about those individuals. I have grave concerns about the ethics, values and morals of vast many people, Male and female, of several races who I've seen work with Trump who lack any ethical or moral compass, only interested in how they can best profit off their positions of power.

    I suggest you reread the definition of sexism and bigotry. You don't seem to understand their definitions. Just more Orwellian, Trump style fascisim, engaging in word salad games, Desperate to make cheap (yet invalid) points with "alternative facts". It won't work on me. Good riddance Trump Troll

    Protip: I don't care what you or anyone else on the internet thinks of me.
    "Your opinions of me are none of my business." -RuPaul Charles

  • Re: Hilo Women’s March Makes a StatementPosted by lazerhaze on 1/24/2017 1:49pm

    So you accepted tax payer money to kill innocent people in their own countries resulting in nothing more terrorists, the world becoming even more unstable and in the process wasting hundreds of billions of dollars?? Thanks for nothing but making the world a more dangerous place and creating even more terrorists than existed before you went to make me "safer". Micheal Moore is an AMERICAN HERO, YOU are a blood thirsty murderous globetrotting terrorist. GOODBYE BLOOD THIRSTY TROLL

Events Calendar


 

 
^