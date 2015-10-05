ISLAND WEATHER

x
October 05, 2015 07:40am
Tropical Storm Oho Not Expected to Become Hurricane
News

January 21, 2017

Hilo Women’s March: ‘We’re in Serious Danger’

Hundreds of community members gathered in Hilo Saturday Jan. 21 in a show of solidarity for women's and human rights.
January 21, 2017

Na Wahine for Women’s Rights: March on the Water

Na Wahine for Women's Rights took their march to the water with a group paddle at Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor on the Big Island on Saturday, Jan. 21.
13 Comments
January 21, 2017

TMT Hearing: Can Hawaiian Culture & Science Co-Exist?

Hawaiian culture versus science: This type of perspective has been used to argue that Native Hawaiians’ have no interest in science...
2 Comments
January 21, 2017

Red Cross Responding to Ocean View Fire

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are responding to a structure fire reported at Tradewinds in Ocean View.
1 Comment
January 21, 2017

Pāhoa Students Protest Trump Inauguration

Hawai'i Academy of Arts Students in Pāhoa joined together in a peaceful protest event.
49 Comments

Business

January 21, 2017

Big Island Company Finalist in Entrepreneurial Competition

Blue Ocean Mariculture, an open ocean mariculture company operating out of Kailua-Kona, is a nominee for HVCA's "Island Innovator of the Year" category.
January 21, 2017

Eight New Care Providers Join Kaiser Permanente

They join more than 600 physicians and other health care providers within the state’s largest medical group
January 20, 2017

Harry McKee Foundation Scholarship App Filing Period Opens

The Harry McKee Scholarship Foundation board of directors invites college-bound high school seniors and current college students to apply for a $1,000 scholarship.
January 19, 2017

Matson to Pay $725,000 More for Molasses Spill

Today, the EPA announced a settlement with Matson over federal Clean Water Act violations relating to the September 2013 molasses spill into Honolulu Harbor.
3 Comments
January 18, 2017

Safeway Violates Deposit Beverage Container Law

Safeway failed to submit payments and reports required of beverage distributors by the state’s deposit beverage container law.

Food

January 11, 2017

Build-Your-Own at Sushi U

There are many places where you can get sushi on the Big Island. However, there aren’t that many where you can get sushi (or chirashi) made to order.
5 Comments
January 05, 2017

Sixth Annual Big Island Chocolate Festival

The two-day chocolate extravaganza includes a cacao plantation tour, a college culinary competition and several public foodie and ag-themed seminars.
1 Comment
December 28, 2016

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar: Raising the Bar on Bars

There’s a new bar in town where you can listen to live music and enjoy unique tapas, and craft cocktails. And don't forget to wear your dancing shoes!
December 13, 2016

Cronies: A Family-Friendly Sports Bar in Hilo

There are several things that I love about sports bars: They are unpretentious, you don’t have to dress up and the food is dependable, as is the case with Cronies on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. There is entertainment, usually via several different televisions, music, and plenty of people-watching. Lastly:  Ladies, if you are dragging your... Read more »
2 Comments
December 07, 2016

Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay–Dining with the Chefs

On Saturday, Dec. 3, hundreds of enthusiastic foodies kicked off the holiday season at Christmas at Kamakahonu Bay-Dining with the Chefs.

Volcano Watch

January 19, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 3: California

As part of Volcano Awareness Month, our January Volcano Watch articles are exploring the USGS’ volcano observatories and their connections to Hawai‘i.
2 Comments
January 12, 2017

Exploring USGS Volcano Observatories—Part 2: Alaska

Hawai‘i may be the most volcanically active state in the U.S., but in terms of sheer numbers of volcanoes, Alaska is the hands-down winner.
January 07, 2017

Volcano Overflight: Pele Giveth & Taketh Away

The big news of this week was the collapse of the lava delta, which was nearly completely swallowed up by the Pacific Ocean on New Year's Eve.
2 Comments

Sky Watch

January 11, 2017

Maunakea Skies: ‘Cracking the Code of Existence’

‘Imiloa presents Dr. Doug Simons, executive director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.
January 09, 2017

Crew Selected for ‘Mission to Mars’

On Jan.19, six crew members will enter a geodesic dome atop Mauna Loa as part of an eight-month research study of human behavior and performance.
January 04, 2017

Gemini Probes Distant Host of Enigmatic Radio Bursts

“Once we were able to accurately pinpoint the burst’s location in the two-dimensional sky, we enlisted the 8-meter Gemini North telescope on Maunakea... to characterize the corresponding host galaxy.”

Ocean Watch

December 29, 2016

Manganese Nodules Breeding Ground for Deep-Sea Octopods

A newly published study reveals new knowledge about life in the deep sea and the ecological significance of the manganese nodules.

Activities

January 19, 2017

Hawaiian Hale Building Workshop in Hōnaunau

Keōua Hōnaunau Canoe Club invites all interested community members to participate in a traditional Hawaiian hale building workshop.
January 19, 2017

Annual Kā Moku o Keawe Makahiki Festival

Hundreds of people of all ages will meet at Waimea Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a day filled with camaraderie, fun and traditional Makahiki games.
December 30, 2016

Hands-On Programs at Kona Coffee Farm

The Kona Historical Society hosts "Hands On History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm" in Captain Cook every Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m.

Sports

January 19, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Championship Set for Scenic Hualalai

l\Legendary figures in the game of golf are set to compete the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
January 13, 2017

Tickets for Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Available

Tickets are now on sale for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tournament.
January 09, 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Golf Championship

The field is set for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which will kick off the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions season the week of Jan. 16 to 21.
1 Comment

Arts & Entertainment

January 18, 2017

Sensei Yamanoha to Teach Japanese Woodblock Printing

Instructor Yamanoha will introduce the basic process in five hands-on sessions.
January 18, 2017

Banyan Drive Art Stroll Announces Winners

Banyan Drive Art Stroll's People's Choice ballots have been counted.
January 16, 2017

Pōhāhā I Ka Lani Benefit to Restore Loi

A benefit concert for Pōhāhā I Ka Lani will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 to p.m. at Honoka‘a People's Theater.
January 14, 2017

Kahilu Theatre’s Spring Semester of Performing Arts Classes

Students will be able to choose from classes that focus on Dance, Theatre, Music, and Circus Arts. Classes are available for all ages and abilities.
January 14, 2017

January Book Clubs at Kona Stories

Kona Stories Book Store offers a variety of book clubs that meet monthly to discuss books of fiction, travel and non-fiction.

Discussion

January 20, 2017

Crusin’ Honoli‘i Beach with Tita Nui

Honoli‘i Beach Park is truly a beautiful spot to stop and take a break from the hustle and bustle of life.
January 17, 2017

LETTER: Dolphin Quest Earns Certification

"...Dolphin Quest, one of Hawai‘i’s most popular and beloved attractions, has achieved certification for the treatment of its animals..."
1 Comment
January 13, 2017

Marungay: The Miracle Tree

There is real value to this tree, also sometimes called "The Tree of LIfe."
37 Comments
