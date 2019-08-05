UPDATES: Flossie Approaches Hawai‘i, Continues To Weaken

Closures, Cancellations and Notices Updates

Big Island Power Outage Updates

There are no Big Island Traffic & Road Closures due to Flossie as of 8 a.m.

The next full forecast will be released at 5 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

2 PM: FLOSSIE REMAINS A TROPICAL DEPRESSION AS IT PASSES NEAR HAWAI‘I

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Flossie, centered about 130 miles northeast of Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

11 AM: FLOSSIE REMAINS A TROPICAL DEPRESSION AS IT PASSES NEAR HAWAI‘I

August 5, 2019 Severe Weather Forecast Here's your LIVE Severe Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Malika DudleyMAUI WEATHER: https://mauinow.com/category/hurricane-tracker/?fbclid=IwAR3eFkT4Up7LIuMqWYfz0m-MyGETu4j48N1wsIjbmJxyenQ0NRBxuQFiShkBIG ISLAND WEATHER: https://bigislandnow.com/category/hurricane-tracker/?fbclid=IwAR1o3f-4K-cFS3xt-YB6oV7pT8g-QiQ2i9UsvpauDfZ3bMZ8OWMrSxO7CVUBrought to you Premier Restoration Hawaii Posted by MauiNow.com on Monday, August 5, 2019

Click an image to expand

Tropical Depression Flossie, 11 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. PC: NOAA. Tropical Depression Flossie, 11 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. PC: NOAA. Tropical Depression Flossie, 11 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. PC: NOAA. Tropical Depression Flossie, 11 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. PC: NOAA. Tropical Depression Flossie, 11 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. PC: NOAA. Tropical Depression Flossie, 11 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. PC: NOAA.

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Depression Flossie was located near latitude 20.2°N, longitude 153.6°W, approximately 105 miles east-northeast of Hilo. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. This motion will continue today, followed by a turn toward the northwest through dissipation late Tuesday night or Wednesday. On the forecast track, the system will move near the main Hawaiian Islands today and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Although little change in strength is expected in the next 36 hours, Flossie is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low later today or tonight and dissipate by Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.80 inches.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. The High Surf Warning for Hawai‘i Island has been reduced to a High Surf Advisory. We can expect localized heavy rain, flash flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms across the island today.

8 AM: TROPICAL DEPRESSION FLOSSIE CONTINUES TO WEAKEN AS IT MOVES CLOSER TO HAWAII

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Flossie, centered about 160 miles northeast of Hilo.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. The High Surf Warning for Hawai‘i Island has been reduced to a High Surf Advisory. We can expect localized heavy rain, flash flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms across the island today.