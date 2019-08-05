Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for Big Island

3:51 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT FOR THE BIG ISLAND

Deep tropical moisture and instability from Tropical Cyclone Flossie will produce periods of heavy showers today and tonight over the eastern half of the state as Flossie passes just north of Hawai‘i Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.