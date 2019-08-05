High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect for Big IslandAugust 5, 2019, 9:28 AM HST (Updated August 5, 2019, 9:28 AM)
3:38 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory. The High Surf Warning has been cancelled.
SURF: 8 to 12 feet along east facing shores of the Big Island.
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, and strong currents making swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.