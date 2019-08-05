AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
August 5, 2019, 9:28 AM HST (Updated August 5, 2019, 9:28 AM)
×

3:38 AM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory. The High Surf Warning has been cancelled.

SURF: 8 to 12 feet along east facing shores of the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, and strong currents making swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments