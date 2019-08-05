3:41 PM HST Monday, Aug. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY

Seas: 6 to 10 feet.

Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.