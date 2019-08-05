Flash Flood Watch Extended for Hawai‘i Island

3:48 PM HST Monday, Aug. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND

An unstable atmosphere, combined with plenty of moisture will produce periods of heavy showers through tonight over the eastern half of the state as Tropical Cyclone Flossie passes northeast of the Big Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.