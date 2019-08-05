High Surf Advisory Extended for Big Island

High Surf Advisory Extended for Big IslandAugust 5, 2019, 4:35 PM HST (Updated August 5, 2019, 4:35 PM)
3:42 PM HST, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY FOR EAST FACING SHORES ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND.
SURF: 6 to 10 feet
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, and strong currents making swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.