2 Runaways Found in Good Health, HPD Reports

Two teenaged runaways have been located and are good health, Hawai‘i Police Department confirms Wednesday.

Treysin Brugman, 17, was last seen in the Hilo area on Feb. 7. He was recently located, also in the Hilo area.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Dakota Iseri, 16, was last seen sometime in June in the Kalopa area. She was recently located in the Honokaʻa area.

Both teens were previously reported as runaways.