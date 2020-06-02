Police Seek Missing Hilo Teenager

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Treysin Brugman, who was last seen in the Hilo area on February 7 at approximately noon.

Brugman is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a medium complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Brugman to contact Officer Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or email [email protected]. The public may also call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.