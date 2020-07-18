HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Teen

Hawai‘i Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

Dakota Iseri was last seen sometime in June in the Kalopa area. The teen is described as being 5 feet three to four inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, brown eyes, medium-length black/brown hair and has a light complexion.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone with information on Dakota’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311, Officer Ellsworth Fontes of the Hāmākua Patrol Division at 808-775-7533 or email Sergeant Dean Uyetake at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.