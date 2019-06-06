MISSING: Aspen May, 16, Kailua-Kona

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who was reported missing in Kailua-Kona.

On May 30, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m., Kona Patrol officers received a report of a 16-year-old female juvenile who was reported as missing.

She is identified as Aspen May of Kailua-Kona. She was last seen on Aliʻi Drive on May 28, 2019, at around 4 p.m.

Aspen May is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with long blond hair, fair skin and a thin build.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, white shoes, a white long-sleeved T-shirt, and possibly carrying a dark gray back pack.

Anyone with information regarding May’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Kalae Lee at (808) 326-4646, ext. 265, or via email at kalae.lee@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.