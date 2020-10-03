New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i County Jump to 43

New COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i County have spiked to 43 overnight.

“The high increase of new cases today is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need of following the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings,” Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency stated Saturday.

Additional information on these new cases will be made in Sunday’s update.

This week, clusters of the virus were identified at Life Care Center in Hilo and the University of Nations in Kona. An outbreak at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home that started in August resulted in the deaths of 27 residents.

As of Saturday morning, Civil Defense reported 16 COVID-related hospitalizations and the Big Island’s death toll remained at 29.

A COVID-19 testing site is currently set up at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center and will continue until 1 p.m. Civil Defense reminds the public that getting tested helps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hawai‘i Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. These policies are mandated and will be enforced.