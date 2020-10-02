Cluster of COVID-19 Cases Identified at University of Nations

Five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at University of the Nations Kona campus.

According to a press release from Youth with a Mission (YWAM) U of N, the cases were contracted locally. The campus medical team and the Department of Health are in communication and have put appropriate quarantine measures in place.

“Since the arrival of COVID-19 to the Big Island, YWAM staff have been diligent to follow DOH protocols closely as they served in the community, yet despite our best efforts some of our workers have now contracted the virus,” the press release stated.

The university is doing everything to assist these individuals as they now battle the virus.

“Thankfully, so far, everyone is stable and doing well,” according to the release. “We remain in close contact with the DOH, following all State guidelines and protocols with everyone isolated and being cared for with all precautions available.”

Additionally, officials report, four travel-related cases were recently detected. These earlier cases were isolated immediately, contact tracing performed, and no further spread has occurred. As an added measure of precaution, all incoming personnel before being permitted on to the campus are all rapid tested.

“Throughout the pandemic, the heartbeat of YWAM has been to reach out and help those who are hurting as a result of the loss of income and family members,” YWAM stated in a press release. “Staff has taken upon themselves to serve many of our local communities on the Big Island with food, counseling services, transportation, and other care at great risk to themselves.”

The U of N, the release stated, places the utmost importance on the safety and care of the Kona community.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment for everyone,” according to the release.