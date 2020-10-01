A Dozen COVID-19 Cases Reported at Life Care Center in Hilo

Officials reported on Thursday they had identified a dozen COVID-19 cases among residents at Life Care Center in Hilo (LCC).

As of today, a total of 12 residents have tested positive for the virus as well as five employees. One of the residents has fully recovered and another has been hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center (HMC).

The employees infected with COVID don’t provide direct care to the residents. Two of those associates are fully recovered.

Mayor Harry Kim said he was in contact with LCC up to 10 p.m. on Wednesday discussing with the home’s administration and the Hawai‘i Department of Health on a system of isolation and segregation.

Kim said LCC has been doing a good job in managing the outbreak. Since 8:30 a.m., testing arrangements were made for residents and employees with the county. The Civil Defense Agency, the mayor added, will also be at the facility today to provide any sanitation needs. The home has 205 residents and 210 employees.

A timeline provided on the Life Care Center website indicates that on Sept. 23 there was a notification that an employee, who doesn’t have direct contact with residents, tested positive for COVID-19 in the community. All employees and resident family members were notified.

LCC has been conducting weekly COVID testing. On Sept. 25, 18 staff members were tested in addition to the weekly testing. All results were negative. However, LCC did receive a report that a resident had tested positive.

Whole-house testing of residents and staff was completed on Sept. 27-28.

“We will continue testing weekly until further notification,” Mark Mann, LCC Executive Director stated. “Our residents are also monitored multiple times day and night for any symptoms or concerns.”

Employees will continue to be screened when they arrive and leave work.

“We love our residents and our determination to serve them has not wavered since the beginning of the pandemic in March,” Mann said. “We take what we are doing seriously, and we are spending our time on the front lines with who matters most – our residents.”