A 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway in August was found on Sunday in good health.

Chloe Imaino was found in Puna. This is the second time the teen has run away and been located over the past few months.

Hawaii Police Department reported Chloe as a runaway in June, but she was located a few days later. More recently, the 16-year-old was reported as a runaway in August.