Erick to Pass 200 Miles South of Big Island

THURSDAY, AUG. 1, 2019

BIG ISLAND CLOSURES, CANCELLATIONS, NOTICES: link to come

BIG ISLAND POWER OUTAGE UPDATES: link to come

BIG ISLAND TRAFFIC & ROAD UPDATES: link to come

SPONSORED VIDEO

The next full forecast will be released at 11 AM.

8 AM: HURRICANES EDGE CLOSER

Hurricane Erick is now centered about 290 miles SSE of Hilo. Tropical Storm Flossie, centered about 1,550 miles ESE of Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

6 AM: ADVISORIES, WATCHES, WARNINGS & ADVISORIES IN EFFECT

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Erick continues to slowly weaken as it moves westward south of Hawai‘i Island. If this movement continues Erick will be west of Hawai‘i Island later Friday.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued a High Surf Warning for east- and south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island due to increasing surf. A Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory has been issued for the districts of Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, Ka‘ū and South Kona through Saturday.

5 AM: ERICK STILL HANGING ON AS A HURRICANE

Click an image to expand

The center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 15.9°N, longitude 152.4°W, at about 315 miles SE of Hilo.

Erick is moving toward the WNW near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Erick will pass within about 200 miles S of the Big Island of Hawai‘i later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Significant weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Erick is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later today.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.97 inches.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Erick will arrive in the Hawaiian Islands the next couple of days, potentially producing dangerous surf conditions, mainly along east and southeast facing shores.

RAINFALL: Moisture associated with Erick will spread over portions of the Hawaiian Islands through Saturday, bringing the potential for localized heavy rainfall. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches

are possible, with localized higher amounts.

5 AM: FLOSSIE HOLDING STEADY AT TROPICAL STORM STRENGTH

Click an image to expand

The center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 15.1°N, longitude 131.6°W, about 1580 miles E of Hilo.

Flossie is moving toward the WNW near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Sunday.

On the forecast track, Flossie should cross into the Central Pacific basin late Friday or early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated for the next couple of days.

Flossie is forecast to begin slowly weakening on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.42 inches.