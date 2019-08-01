High Surf Warning in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Warning in Effect for Big IslandAugust 1, 2019, 10:04 AM HST (Updated August 1, 2019, 10:04 AM)
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019: HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FOR EAST-FACING SHORES
5:45 AM
A swell generated by Hurricane Erick will produce warning level surf today for south, north and east shores of the Big Island.
SURF: rising to 15 to 20 feet
IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.