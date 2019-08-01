AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Warning in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
August 1, 2019, 10:04 AM HST (Updated August 1, 2019, 10:04 AM)
×

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019: HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FOR EAST-FACING SHORES

5:45 AM

A swell generated by Hurricane Erick will produce warning level surf today for south, north and east shores of the Big Island.

SURF: rising to 15 to 20 feet

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments