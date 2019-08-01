BIG ISLAND TRAFFIC & ROAD UPDATES

BIG ISLAND TRAFFIC & ROAD UPDATESAugust 1, 2019, 8:54 AM HST (Updated August 1, 2019, 8:54 AM)
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
South Point Road is closed. Only residents of South Point Road will have access until further notice.
The Bayfront Parking lot will be closed Thursday morning, Aug. 1, until further notice.
The Hele-On buses will pick-up passengers behind the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Park between the Butler Buildings and Wong Stadium