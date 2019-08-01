Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island

447 AM HST, Thursday, Aug. 1 2019

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 p.m. Friday as Tropical Cyclone Erick passes to the south.

WINDS: East 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph for most of the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Use extra caution when driving and be prepared for longer commutes. Protect sensitive electronics that may become damaged by power fluctuations.