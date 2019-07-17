Steam Vents Lot Closed for LFA Treatment

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will close its Steam Vents parking lot Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 8 a.m. to noon as park staff continue efforts to eradicate little fire ants (LFA) from the area. If unfavorable weather is encountered, July 22 will be the alternate date.

Only the Steam Vents parking lot and the trail from the parking lot to Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluff) will be closed. Wahinekapu and Crater Rim Trail will remain open.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Park pest control workers will treat Steam Vents every four to six weeks and will announce closures in news releases, as well as online at www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes and via social media. The goal is to completely exterminate the invasive species from the area.

To date, staff have completed three treatment cycles at Steam Vents and have observed a decreased presence of LFA.

For more information on LFA, how to control them and how to prevent spreading them, visit http://www.littlefireants.com/.