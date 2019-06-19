Hilo Crime Report: May 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Police section responded to 12 burglaries, one robbery, 10 vehicle break-ins and 15 vehicle thefts in May 2019.

No assaults were reported in May 2019.

15 Vehicle Thefts

05-02-19: 200 block of Maluna Place. Gray Honda.

05-05-19: Keaukaha area. Black Toyota Tacoma.

05-16-19: Honolii area. Gray Toyota Tacoma.

05-08-19: 1800 block Kalanianaole Ave. White Dodge Ram.

05-18-19: Keaukaha area. Moped.

05-21-19: Honoli‘i area. Silver Toyota 4-Runner.

05-24-19: Kamehameha Ave. Ford F-350.

05-26-19: 100 block of Hoaloha St. Black Kawasaki motorcycle.

05-27-19: 400 block of Waianuenue Ave. White Toyota Tacoma.

05-27-19: 60 block of Kekuanaoa St. Silver Honda Civic.

05-28-19: 1800 block of Kīlauea Ave. Blue Jeep.

05-29-19: Kamehameha Ave. White moped.

05-29-19: 200 block of Kekuanaoa St. Gold Ford F350.

05-29-19: Honoli‘i area. Toyota Tundra.

05-30-19: 300 block of Maka‘ala St. White Toyota Tacoma.

12 Burglaries

05-03-19: 300 block of Ohai St. Nothing removed.

05-08-19: 300 block of Manono St. Misc. tools.

05-12-19: 90 block of Lihiwai St. Nothing removed.

05-13-19: 50 block of E. Kawailani St. Documents removed.

05-13-19: 660 block of Mililani St. Nothing removed.

05-15-19: 100 block of Lanikaula St. Nothing removed.

05-25-19: 700 block of Akolea Rd. Nothing removed.

05-25-19: 100 block of W. Kawili St. Cash removed.

05-26-19: Akahai Place. Misc items removed.

05-28-19: 100 block of W. Kawili St. Cash removed.

05-28-19: 800 block of Waianuenue Ave. Misc. tools.

05-29-19: 400 block of Kalanikoa St. Firearms and misc. items removed.

10 Vehicle Break-Ins

05-06-19: Laimana St. area. Wallet removed.

05-07-19: Banyan Drive. Door opened, nothing taken.

05-11-19: 200 block of W. Kawili St. Purse removed.

05-15-19: Mohouli St. area. Cash removed.

05-17-19: 200 block of Ponahawai St. Wallet removed.

05-17-19: Kukila St. area. Misc items removed.

05-17-19: 1900 block of Kalanianaole Ave. Misc items taken.

05-17-19: Onomea Area. Bag removed.

05-20-19: 100 block of Lanikaula St. Misc tools taken.

05-21-19: Kaumana Caves. Tour bus entered, bags taken.

1 Robbery

05-21-19: 500 block of Kīlauea Ave. Money taken.

No trends were observed in any of the above categories.

MESSAGE FROM Lt. Robert Almeida

This month, a special mahalo goes out to Lt. William Derr, who has left the Community Policing Unit and has returned to South Hilo Patrol. A big “thank you” for the work he has done during his time in the unit.

Along the same lines, I would like to introduce myself, I’m Lt. Robert Almeida, and I have just been assigned to the Community Policing Unit. I am looking forward to this opportunity to get to know and serve our community in my new position.

Police Week was a success and thank your for all that attended. It is a somber event and we again lift up the officers and their families, that have given their all.

Also a special mahalo to those officers who represented our department and were able to attend this event in Washington, D.C.

Over the past month, I received many emails from neighborhood watch members sharing information regarding suspicious people, etc. NHW works so keep the tips rolling in.

The Hawai‘i Island Police Activity League, or HI-PAL, as it is better known, is planning some exciting events for island youth in the future. The mission is to keep youth out of trouble, provide a safe place and mentoring in order to develop their character and integrity. Contact us for upcoming events, suggestions or how you can volunteer.

