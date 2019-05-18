Special Tribute Paid to Fallen Officer Kaliloa During National Police Week

Special Tribute Paid to Fallen Officer Kaliloa During National Police WeekMay 18, 2019, 10:18 AM HST (Updated May 18, 2019, 10:18 AM)
A contingent of Hawaiʻi Police Department officers traveled to Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to fallen Officer Bronson Kaliloa at memorial services during police week honoring the 106 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 2018.
Of that overall number, 55 officers lives were lost due to felonious assault, including Officer Kaliloa.
Members of the Kaliloa family also traveled to D.C. and attended the national events.
On Monday, May 13, 2019, at 8 p.m., a Candlelight Vigil was held at the National Mall, attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country.
On Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m., the National Peace Officers Memorial Service was held on the West Front of the United States Capitol also attended by thousands of Law Enforcement.
President Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at the event, which also included singing performances by uniformed law enforcement personnel.
Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa’s name was read during both the Candlelight Vigil and the National Peace Officers Memorial Service, as this was the first year since his death. His name was also recently added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.
- Officer Bronson Kaliloa was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2018. Four individuals were arrested for allegedly assisting the killer while he was on the run.
