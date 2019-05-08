Hilo Crime Report: April 2019

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Police responded to seven burglaries, nine vehicle thefts, seven burglaries, 21 vehicle break ins, one robbery, and 11 assaults in April, 2019.

The complete list of locations and incident details are as follows:

Auto Thefts (9)

4-5-19: 2000 block of Kalanianaole Ave. 1998, blue, Honda, CRV. Key left in the ignition.

4-5-19: Kukila St. 2018, silver, Hyndai Sonata. Key left in vehicle.

4-5-19: Liko Lehua restaurant parking lot. 2002, white, Suzuki, MPVH. Key left in vehicle.

4-19-19: Wainaku Terrace Apartments. Red, Yamaha moped.

4-21-19: Hoaloha Apartments. 2007, red, Dodge. Unknown how entry was made.

4-21-19: Hoaloha Apartments. 2007, red, Dodge. Unknown how entry was made. 4-22-19: Hwy 11/Lama St. 2007, grey, Nissan Versa. Unknown how entry was made.

4-24-19: Big Island Hostile parking lot. 2006, white, Ford, sedan.

4-27-19: Sunbelt Rentals. 2019, Ford box truck. Failure to return rental vehicle.

4-30-19: Zen Woodworking parking lot. 2005, white, Ford flatbed pickup truck.

Burglaries (7)

4-7-19: 800 block of Kupulau Rd. Kitchen door was damaged.

4-12-19: 500 block of Kapiolani St. Window screens removed.

4-17-19: 100 block of Lama St. Unknown how entry was made.

4-18-19: 1400 block of Kinoole St. Suspect was arrested and charged.

4-19-19: 1400 block of Auwae Rd. Unknown how entry was made.

4-23-19: 100 block o Mauna Loa St. Outside stairs of residence.

4-29-19: 500 block of Kapiolani St. Suspect was arrested and charged.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Vehicle Break Ins (21)

4-3-19: Alii Kai Apartments parking lot. Unknown how entry was made.

4-6-19: Bayshore Towers. Vehicle was unlocked.

4-7-19: 500 block of Kinoole St. Unknown how entry was made.

4-8-19: Alii Kai Apartments parking lot. Door lock was punched out.

4-8-19: Makana Pl & Waianuenue Ave. Keys taken and used to open Vehicle.

4-10-19: Kanoelehua Ave. & Puainako St. Unlocked door.

4-11-19: 200 block of Kukuau St. Unknown how entry was made.

4-12-19: 200 block of Waianuenue Ave. Rear window broken.

4-13-19: 300 block of Kapiolani St. Unlocked driver side door.

4-14-19: Kalanikoa St. Kalani Apartments. Unlocked door.

4-14-19: Kens House of Pancakes parking lot. Unlocked door.

4-17-19: Kapiolani Apartments parking lot. Unknown how entry was made.

4-18-19: Hale Hoaloha Apartments. Unknown how entry was made.

4-19-19: 100 block of Wainaku St. Unknown how entry was made.

4-22-19: Mohala Apartments parking lot. Unknown how entry was made.

4-22-19: 100 block of Panaewa St. Unlocked door.

4-25-19: 1900 block of Kinoole St. Unlocked door.

4-26-19: 1200 block of Kamehameha Ave. Rear window broken.

4-26-19: 100 block of Pohai St. Unknown how entry was made.

4-27-19: 100 block of Hoonanea St. Vehicle door was unlocked.

4-27-19: 100 block of Hoonanea St. Vehicle door was unlocked. 4-28-19: Mauna Loa Shores Apartments parking lot. Vinyl window zipper opened.

Robbery (1)

4-10-19: 100 block of Puueo St. Suspect was arrested.

Assaults (11)

4-1-19: Prince Kuhio Plaza. F-17 assaulted by M-78.

4-2-19: Waiakea High School. M-56 assaulted by M-14.

4-2-19: 2100 block of Kanoelehua Ave. M-66 assaulted by F-24.

4-3-19: Hilo Intermediate School. F-14 assaulted by F-14.

4-4-19: Waiakea High School. F-15 assaulted by F-15.

4-7-19: HCCC. M-30 assaulted by M-22.

4-15-19: HCCC. M-56 assaulted by M-31.

4-23-19: Connections charter school. F-16 assaulted by F-16.

4-23-19: 700 block of Kiauea Ave. M-54 assaulted by an unknown male.

4-26-19: 200 block of Kamehameha Ave. F-38 assaulted by F-25.

4-26-19: 900 block of Komomala St. M-37 assaulted by an unknown male.

ADVERTISEMENT

This month a special Mahalo goes out to Bobbye St. Ambrogio. Through her hard work she helped secure and execute a state funded grant for $50,000. The grant will fund training, equipment and supplies for community policing. $14,000 going directly towards Neighborhood Watch.

Next week begins National Police Week. Ceremonies will be held both nationally in Washington D.C. and here locally on May 13, 10 a.m. at the Fallen Officer Memorial wall located adjacent to the Hilo police station.