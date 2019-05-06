HPD Celebrating Police Week Festivities, May 13–17

Police Week is a nationally recognized week of activities in support of police work and in recognition of officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed every May 15, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls in as National Police Week. In Hawaiʻi County, Police Week activities this year are scheduled from Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 17, 2019.

The public is invited to attend formal Police Week ceremonies at 10 a.m. on May 13., at the Hilo police station and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the Kona police station. Both ceremonies include pre-ceremony entertainment and a tribute to Hawaiʻi County officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Police will pay tribute to Officer Manuel Cadinha, who gave his life in 1918, Officer William “Red” Oili, who gave his life in 1936, Officer Ronald “Shige” Jitchaku, who gave his life in 1990, Officer Kenneth Keliipio, who gave his life in 1997, Park Ranger Steve Makuakane-Jarrell, who gave his life in 1999, and most recently, Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, who was killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2018.

During Police Week, station tours for all districts will be offered to the public. Station tours at the Hilo Police station will be on May 17, with tours being held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call Sergeant Jason Grouns at (808) 961-2269, to schedule an appointment.