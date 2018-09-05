Benefit Set for Family of Fallen Officer Kaliloa

A community fundraiser benefit for the family of fallen Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Waikoloa Highland Stables.

Officer Kaliloa was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Mountain View on July 17, 2018.

A $50 donation includes entry to the event, which features a silent auction, keiki play area, live entertainment, food vendors and an adult beverage section.

Purchase tickets online.

Officer Kaliloa was a 1990 graduate of the Waimea High School located in Waimea, Kaua‘i. He joined the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Aug. 1, 2008, at the age of 38, and was initially assigned to the South Kohala Patrol Division.

In December 2010, he transferred to the Puna Patrol Division, and in 2014, his professionalism was honored by his peers being selected at the 2014 Puna Patrol Officer of the Year.

He was a loving husband to his wife of 23-years and a father to three children—two sons and a daughter. He was also a loving son to his parents, who also reside on Hawaiʻi Island.

Waikoloa Highland Stables are located at 68-1936 Waikoloa Road (north side), approximately .25 miles above the Highlands Shopping Center in Waikoloa.