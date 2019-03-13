Hawaiian Airlines Drops Prices Amidst Fare War

Hawaiian Airlines Drops Prices Amidst Fare WarMarch 13, 2019, 11:01 AM HST (Updated March 13, 2019, 11:01 AM)
Hawaiian Airlines has reduced its interisland fares following Southwest’s entrance into Hawai‘i’s skies earlier in March 2019.
Hawaiian posted roundtrip interisland fares for May as low as $98 on its website on March 11, 2019.
The fare drop follows Alaska Airlines’ three-day sale last week, which offered decreased prices on a few routes, including Hawai‘i-Mainland service.
The price drops follow predictions by airline experts that Southwest’s entrance into the Hawai‘i market would launch a “fare war.”
There’s no word on how long lowered fares will last, but according to an article on airfare wars in Conde Nast Traveler, “peak savings will typically appear within a day or two of the first airline’s low prices.”
However, the article noted that fare wars tend to last longer “when carriers are launching new routes and trying to grab a share of the market.”
Southwest will launch its long-awaited Hawai‘i service on March 17 with flights from Oakland to Honolulu.