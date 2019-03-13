Hawaiian Airlines Drops Prices Amidst Fare War

Hawaiian Airlines has reduced its interisland fares following Southwest’s entrance into Hawai‘i’s skies earlier in March 2019.

Hawaiian posted roundtrip interisland fares for May as low as $98 on its website on March 11, 2019.

The fare drop follows Alaska Airlines’ three-day sale last week, which offered decreased prices on a few routes, including Hawai‘i-Mainland service.

The price drops follow predictions by airline experts that Southwest’s entrance into the Hawai‘i market would launch a “fare war.”

There’s no word on how long lowered fares will last, but according to an article on airfare wars in Conde Nast Traveler, “peak savings will typically appear within a day or two of the first airline’s low prices.”

However, the article noted that fare wars tend to last longer “when carriers are launching new routes and trying to grab a share of the market.”

Southwest will launch its long-awaited Hawai‘i service on March 17 with flights from Oakland to Honolulu.