AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest Starts Ticket Sales for Hawai‘i Flights

By Big Island Now
March 4, 2019, 7:15 AM HST (Updated March 4, 2019, 7:15 AM)
×

Southwest Airlines began ticket sales for Hawai‘i destinations on March 4, 2019. The newly-released flight schedule includes California to Hawai‘i, as well as interisland routes. One-way flights from O‘ahu to Maui were posted as low as $28.

The airline will launch its inaugural flight from Oakland to Honolulu on March 17, followed by flights from Oakland to Maui on April 7.

At 6 a.m., the Dallas-based carrier posted the following tweet:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Earlier this week, Southwest Airlines received Federal Aviation Administration approval, for Hawai‘i service and said it would lay out details for its service “in the coming days.”

Southwest Airlines is now selling interisland flights.

For more booking information, visit https://www.southwest.com/Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments