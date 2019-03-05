Alaska Airlines Announces 3-Day Sale on Flights to Hawai‘i

Alaska Airlines is launching a 3-day sale beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2019, giving sun seekers the perfect excuse to book that well-deserved vacation to Hawai‘i. The Further Faster Sale offers deep discounts on flights from the West Coast to the Hawaiian Islands (among many other U.S. destinations), including Honolulu, Kona, Kaua‘i and Maui.

This fare sale ends March 7, at 11:59 p.m. PST. No code needed and no blackout dates.

Alaska Airlines Further Faster Fare Sale Information: Travel Dates: April 22, to May 22, 2019 (no blackouts); see fare rules for certain fare exceptions, no promo code needed.

Main Cabin Low Fare Highlights (one way):

LAX – HNL for $179

OAK – HNL for $199

SEA – HNL for $209

SFO – HNL for $179

OAK – KOA for $169

SEA – KOA for $219

SFO – KOA for $179

SJC – KOA for $179

SAC – KOA for $179

LAX – OGG for $199

OAK – LIH for $199

SEA – LIH for $209

SJC – LIH for $179

OAK – OGG for $199

SFO – OGG for $199

SJC – OGG for $189

Additional Savings: Travelers can find deeper discounts up to 20% by purchasing Saver fare seats.

For more on Saver fare go online.

