Alaska Airlines Announces 3-Day Sale on Flights to Hawai‘i

Alaska Airlines Announces 3-Day Sale on Flights to Hawai‘iMarch 5, 2019, 10:51 AM HST (Updated March 5, 2019, 10:51 AM)
Alaska Airlines is launching a 3-day sale beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2019, giving sun seekers the perfect excuse to book that well-deserved vacation to Hawai‘i. The Further Faster Sale offers deep discounts on flights from the West Coast to the Hawaiian Islands (among many other U.S. destinations), including Honolulu, Kona, Kaua‘i and Maui.
This fare sale ends March 7, at 11:59 p.m. PST. No code needed and no blackout dates.
Alaska Airlines Further Faster Fare Sale Information: Travel Dates: April 22, to May 22, 2019 (no blackouts); see fare rules for certain fare exceptions, no promo code needed.
Main Cabin Low Fare Highlights (one way):
LAX – HNL for $179
OAK – HNL for $199
SEA – HNL for $209
SFO – HNL for $179
OAK – KOA for $169
SEA – KOA for $219
SFO – KOA for $179
SJC – KOA for $179
SAC – KOA for $179
LAX – OGG for $199
OAK – LIH for $199
SEA – LIH for $209
SJC – LIH for $179
OAK – OGG for $199
SFO – OGG for $199
SJC – OGG for $189
Additional Savings: Travelers can find deeper discounts up to 20% by purchasing Saver fare seats.
For more on Saver fare go online.
About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska’s award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.