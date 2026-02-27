Lucky Charm pups seek forever homes at Hilo adoption event

Photo Credit: Action 4 Animals Hawai’i

Animal lovers will have the chance to meet their “lucky charms” today when a group of adoptable puppies take center stage at a special adoption event in Hilo.

The pop-up event, dubbed the ‘Lucky Charm Special’, is set for Friday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco Hilo.

Organizers say the featured “lucky charm pups” are all looking for permanent homes.

In an effort to encourage adoptions, each family that adopts a puppy during the event will receive a complimentary starter package that includes a dog bed and bowl set.

The limited-time giveaway will be available only during the three-hour pop-up, while supplies last.

Action 4 Animals Hawai’i organizers say events like these not only help reduce overcrowding but also connect animals with families who may not otherwise visit a shelter.

Prospective adopters are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared to complete the adoption process on site.

The event is open to the public. Click here to view photos of pets currently available for adoption.