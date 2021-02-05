Viewer Video: Pea-Sized Hail Falls in Pāhoa

Storms in East Hawai‘i brought pea-sized hail to Pāhoa.

Harry Durgin captured video of hail falling at around 2:15 p.m. at the Puna Kai Shopping Center.

Durgin posted the video on the Puna Weather Facebook page. A comment from one resident indicated this weather event was a first for Pāhoa in their 40 years of living on the Big Island.

Durgin also photographed a piece of hail that measured nearly an inch in size.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reported strong thunderstorms would be passing over the Puna area, impacting Pāhao Kurtistown and Kea‘au. NWS also issued a flood advisory for the area, noting rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour with the storms moving toward the east and southeast near 10 mph.