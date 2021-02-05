Flood Advisory Accompanies Thunderstorms in E. Hawaii

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for much of the Big Island until 5:45 pm Friday.

At 2:39 pm, radar indicated strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain over portions of windward Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour with the storms moving toward the east and southeast near 10 mph.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Mountain View, Kea‘au, Glenwood, Pāhoa, Volcano, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, Eden Roc, Ainaloa, Fern Forest, Hawaiian Beaches, Nanawale Estates, and Leilani Estates.