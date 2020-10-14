Another Life Care Center Resident Succumbs to COVID-19

Another resident at the Life Care Center (LCC) of Hilo has died due to COVID-19, bringing the facility’s death toll to four.

“…We are absolutely heartbroken by this most recent loss as well as the other three residents we have lost,” LCC officials stated in a news update on the facility’s website at 11:25 a.m.

There are currently 52 residents who have tested positive for the virus. Forty-three of the active resident cases are being treated at LCC with four receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center.

Twice-weekly testing is ongoing.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Life Care Center of Hilo continues to battle and manage COVID-19, and it’s a tough battle,” officials stated. “The dedicated staff is focused on infection control, safety and the peace of mind for the more than 200 residents we serve.”

Three additional employees have recovered from COVID and most recent staff testing results all came back negative.