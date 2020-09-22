DOH Reports 63 New COVID Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 63 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 11,522.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported one new COVID-related death on the Big Island, saying the fatality is connected to the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo, where 25 residents have now died.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified on the Big Island Tuesday. A total of 185 cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,393

Hawai‘i: 659

Maui: 385

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 749 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the official state death tolls stands at 120. That does not yet include several COVID-related deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.

A total of 4,992 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.