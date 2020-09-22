Civil Defense Reports Another Death at Hilo Veterans Home

Another COVID-19-related death was reported at Hilo’s veterans home, bringing the death toll to 25.

According to its daily morning report, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency confirms eight new coronavirus cases on the Big Island are being monitored by the Department of Health. Currently, there are 19 people hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center for the virus.

HMC reported the new fatality from Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Hawai‘i County now has 27 COVID-related deaths, two of the cases was unrelated to the veterans home.

“Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families,” Civil Defense stated in its report.

To support efforts at Yukio, a nineteen-person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations.