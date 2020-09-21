Death Toll at Hilo Veterans Home Rises Again

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Monday reported two more COVID-related deaths on the Big Island. Both were tied to the cluster at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.

A total of 25 residents of the home have now died after contracting the coronavirus. The 24th was identified Sunday night, while the 25th was reported Monday.

The county’s death toll stands at 26 since Civil Defense and the state Department of Health began tracking the pandemic in late February.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Hawai‘i Island Monday, Civil Defense said. Eighteen people on the Big Island are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus.