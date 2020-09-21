Another Veteran Death Reported Sunday Evening

Another resident of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home died Sunday evening related to COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll at the facility to 24, Hilo Medical Center reported.

Hawai‘i County has a total of 26 deaths. Two total deaths occurred in HMC on Sept. 8 and 18 and were unrelated to the outbreak at the veterans home, which was identified in August.

Five residents are currently hospitalized at HMC.

Currently, there are 52 residents at Yukio, 19 of them are receiving care in the home’s COVID-designated area.

As of Sunday, a total of 70 residents and 32 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-two residents and 22 employees have recovered from the illness.