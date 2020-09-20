Hālau Lamakū Offers Place-Based Hawaiian Learning for Keiki

Hālau Lamakū is offering its Session 2 beginning next month, from Oct. 19 to Dec. 4, 2020.

Offering lace-based enrichment learning for keiki, Hālau Lamakū welcomes young explorers in grades K-5 to discover Hawai‘i and strengthen their connections to their island home. Explorers will engage in activities, crafts, games, outdoor exploration, and observation grounded in Hawaiian culture, science, math, and art. Explorations from deep ocean to deep space and everything in between — all from the ‘Imiloa facilities and outdoor gardens.

The program has been specially designed to provide social and academic stimulation for keiki in a safe environment. The structure of the program will also allow for keiki to participate in their schools’ required distance learning online sessions.

Members can register between Sept. 25 to Oct. 7, while non-member registration is from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7. Ten scholarships are also available and anyone is free to apply now. The scholarship application deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 22.