Big Island Surpasses 600 COVID Cases, DOH Reports 3 New Deaths Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday reported 102 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 10,946. A total of three COVID-related deaths were also reported across all islands.

Four new cases were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, where 209 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,879

Hawai‘i: 603

Maui: 378

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 667 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 103 have died. A total of 4,105 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

A total of 15 people have now died after contracting coronavirus as part of a cluster at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. They account for all but one COVID-related death tied to the Big Island.