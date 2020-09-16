COVID-19 Death Toll at Hilo VA Home Climbs to 15

Another veteran from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home is dead from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 15.

On Wednesday, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reported four new coronavirus cases in the county. There are currently 18 people hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center for the virus.

Overall, 16 people have died on the Big Island. All but one were from the VA home. A VA special response team is arriving at the Hilo home this week to provide training and support.

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 is scheduled today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot. Residents are asked to access the site at the Kuawa Street entrance. Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a drive-up test site today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.

A test site is scheduled for Wednesday in Kau at the Ocean View Community Center. Hours are from 9 a.m. in to 1 p.m.