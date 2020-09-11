Lt. Gov. Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Josh Green has tested positive for COVID-19.

Green submitted to a test after learning a member of his staff became infected with the virus on Friday morning. He received his results Friday evening and is isolating in a bedroom at his home.

Green plans to continue his duties from his home as long as he’s feeling well. The lieutenant governor reports that he feels fine and plans to update friends and family as he goes through what thousands of Hawaii citizens are experiencing.

After receiving information regarding the positive case on Green’s staff, all 14 employees, including administrative and executive teams and security detail, will quarantine and get tested.

On Sept. 2, Green received a routine COVID-19 test prior to his emergency room shift, which yielded a negative result. Green was in close contact with the positive team member.

“We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost,” Green stated Friday morning. “Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for Covid-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”