Member of Lt. Gov’s Team Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of the Lieutenant Governor’s team has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed this afternoon.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green was notified today at 9 a.m. about the positive test. The office’s 14 employees, including administrative and executive teams and security detail, will quarantine and get tested.

On Sept. 2, Green received a routine COVID-19 test prior to his emergency room shift, which yielded a negative result. Green will be tested again today, as he was in close contact with the positive team member and will isolate accordingly.

“We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost,” Green stated. “Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for Covid-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Green will share his test results once they are available.