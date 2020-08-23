DOH Reports 248 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 6,600 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February.

Eight new cases identified on the Big Island bring Hawai‘i County’s total to 200 cases since the pandemic began. According to DOH statistics, a total of 59 cases remain active on the Big Island. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 48 active cases Sunday morning. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across each island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 6.031

Maui: 290

Hawai‘i: 200

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 396 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 47 have died. A total of 2,143 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.