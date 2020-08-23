Active Coronavirus Cases Approach 50 on Big Island

Active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island climbed to 48 on Sunday, according to information provided by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

There were 12 new cases of coronavirus reported on the island Sunday. Civil Defense reported that these cases are now isolated and being monitored by the state Department of Health. Two individuals remain hospitalized as a result of the virus, following the release of two patients. Both patients who remain hospitalized are reportedly doing well.

Hawai‘i Island has been home to significant daily increases in positive cases over the past three weeks. According to Civil Defense, health data shows the majority of new cases have tied to gatherings in Hilo where people failed to practice preventive measures.

Civil Defense noted one example of a gathering of remembrance recently held in East Hawai‘i. It has also been reported that people in social gatherings at places like beaches and parks are disregarding the policies of prevention. Civil Defense reported that the Hawai‘i Police Department will be stepping up its enforcement of the prevention policies.

A review is underway to see what policy changes need to occur to address the growing spread of this virus. At this time, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 persons. This does not apply to family gatherings of the same household, nor to faith-based worship services. For any questions, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

We must all get together, this is a serious situation developing in Hilo and only you can help stop the spread of this virus. We need your help in following the guidance of prevention.