More COVID-19 Testing Coming to Big Island as Cases Surge Statewide

Additional coronavirus testing is coming to the Big Island as case counts continue to climb. Another 233 cases of COVID-19 were identified across Hawai‘i Friday.

Those interested in the testing should visit CovidFreeHawaii.com and give basic information to receive instruction on the few things they need to bring to the testing site and secure their place in line.

Big Island options:

Hilo — Big Island Pain Clinic 32 Ululani St. in Hilo

Wednesdays (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Kona — S&G Labs of Hawai‘i 75-240 Nani Kailua Dr. Suite#2 in Kailua-Kona

Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Kona — Kona Target Parking Lot 74-5455 Makala Blvd. in Kailua-Kona

Saturdays (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Remember to always wear a mask when in public, avoid large gatherings whenever possible, and stay home if you’re sick.