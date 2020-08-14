DOH Reports 233 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the statewide total to 4,543 since testing began in late February.

Five new cases were reported on the Big Island where 22 cases remain active, according to DOH numbers. That’s up from the figure of 16 active cases reported by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Friday morning. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases on each island, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 4,117

Maui: 206

Hawai‘i: 144

Kaua‘i: 53

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 277 people have been hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection, while 40 have died. A total of 1,756 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.