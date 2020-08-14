Fisherman in Stable Condition After Fall From Puna Cliff

A Kea‘au man is in stable condition after falling from a 20-foot cliff at the MacKenzie State Recreation Area Thursday night.

Hawai‘i Fire Department was called to the Pāhoa park at approximately 10:25 p.m. after reports of an 18-year-old man, later identified as Micah Castro, fell off the cliff’s edge while getting ready to fish. Friends and family of the teen helped control the bleeding from his head, shoulder and leg lacerations until emergency personnel arrived on scene.

“The male party was awake, alert and oriented with the traumatic injuries from falling approximately 20 feet to the rocks below,” HFD reported.

Rescue crews rappeled down the cliff and brought Castro to safety.

He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The incident is being investigated as a public accident by police and no foul play is suspected.