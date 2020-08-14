Fisherman Falls 20 Feet Off Cliff, Suffers Traumatic Injuries

An 18-year-old fisherman suffered traumatic injuries after falling 20 feet off a cliff in the Mackenzie Recreation Area Thursday night.

Hawai‘i Fire Department was called to the Pāhoa park at approximately 10:25 p.m. after reports of a man fell off the cliff’s edge while getting ready to fish. Friends and family of the teen helped control the bleeding from his head, shoulder and leg lacerations until emergency personnel arrived on scene.

“The male party was awake, alert and oriented with the traumatic injuries from falling approximately 20 feet to the rocks below,” HFD reported.

The victim was treated and monitored until he could be brought up the cliff by rescue company 02. He was eventually taken to the staging area where he received further treatment and was ultimately taken to Hilo Medical Center’s emergency room.