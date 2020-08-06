DOH Identifies 53 New Coronavirus Cases Amid Delayed Reporting

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, as well as 53 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,815.

One fatality was an elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, who had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home but then was hospitalized. The second was an elderly man, also with underlying health issues, and was in the hospital when he died.

The total case count Thursday was significantly lower than in recent days but is expected to rise. The state reported that due to glitches in the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, medical data reporting has been delayed.

“Due to issues with Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) from a private clinical lab, today there will be a delay in reporting COVID-19 case numbers. Staff from the Dept. of Health is working to compile numbers,” a press release said.

The county-by-county case count, tallied with the numbers available, is as follows:

Honolulu: 2,445

Maui: 178

Hawai‘i: 122

Kaua‘i: 47

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 223 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, while 29 people have died. As of Thursday, a total of 1,433 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.