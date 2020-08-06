Hawai‘i Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Now 29, DOH Reports

Two O‘ahu residents are the 28th and 29th casualties of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i, the Department of Health confirmed this morning.

An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.

“The passing of this man really demonstrates how rapidly and invisibly COVID-19 is spreading through our communities, particularly on O‘ahu and particularly associated with clusters,” stated State Epidemiologist Sarah Park. “A close contact of this individual attended a spin class at a gym taught by a person linked to the Hawaiian Airlines cluster.”

Health Director Bruce Anderson expressed condolences to both the man and woman’s families and friends.

“This is why taking personal responsibility is so critical as we continue to see this rise in COVID-19 cases,” Anderson said. “If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re around other people, wear your mask and practice physical distancing. These are proven methods to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The Department of Health will report today’s case numbers, as usual, at noon.